Ranking the Last 10 First-Round Detroit Lions Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions used to be the laughing stock of the NFL. Today, however, the tides are turning in Detroit, with the Lions becoming one of the best teams in the NFC. How, you think?

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Through the NFL Draft, the Lions have hit on a majority of the picks on this list. From finding an elite offensive tackle in Penei Sewell to landing defensive stars like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, Detroit has hit on some major positions in recent years. But like every team, it hasn’t been all perfect.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re not ranking the Lions’ 2026 first-round pick, Blake Miller, since he hasn’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Detroit’s last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

1. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell 58 lines up at the line of scrimmage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214284

Sewell is the clear choice for No. 1. The Lions picked him seventh overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has developed into arguably the best offensive tackle in football.

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Sewell has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors, establishing himself as the cornerstone of Detroit’s offensive line. His dominance in both pass protection and the run game has helped transform the Lions into one of the NFL’s most physical offenses.

At just 25 years old, Sewell is already one of the most valuable offensive linemen in the league and the best first-round pick Detroit has made during this stretch.

2. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Linebacker Jack Campbell 46 of the Detroit Lions runs on the field during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npkGU.jpg

Campbell has developed into a key piece of the Lions’ defense since being selected 18th overall in 2023. The former Iowa linebacker entered the NFL with a reputation for instincts, size and tackling ability, and those traits have translated well to Detroit’s defense.

Campbell has taken on a larger role while becoming one of the leaders of the Lions’ linebacker room. His ability to play against both the run and pass has made him an important piece of a defense that has undergone a big transformation under Dan Campbell.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

The Lions surprised some people when they selected Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023, but the explosive running back quickly proved why Detroit was so high on him. Gibbs brings elite speed, acceleration, and receiving ability to an offense that has become one of the NFL’s most dangerous.

Gibbs has developed into a dynamic dual-threat weapon, capable of creating explosive plays as both a runner and a receiver. With David Montgomery, Gibbs helped Detroit field one of the largest and most productive backfields over the years. His big-play ability and efficiency make him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in football.

4. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Aidan Hutchinson 97 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_126 Copyright: xAMGx

The Lions didn’t have to look far from home to find their defensive cornerstone when they selected Hutchinson second overall in 2022. The former Michigan star arrived in Detroit with great expectations and quickly showed why he was considered one of the best prospects in the class.

Hutchinson quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier young pass rushers, earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors early in his career. His motor, versatility and ability to consistently pressure the quarterback make him one of the franchise’s faces.

5. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-DECEMBER 15: Center Frank Ragnow 77 of the Detroit Lions blocks Buffalo Bills defense as quarterback Jared Goff 16 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-buffalob241215_npRtZ.jpg

Frank Ragnow was one of the most important pieces of Detroit’s offensive transformation. Selected 20th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ragnow was the anchor of the Lions’ offensive line.

Ragnow developed into one of the best centers in football, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and multiple Second-Team All-Pro honors. His combination of intelligence, strength and consistency made him a foundational piece of the Lions’ offense as they rose to become one of the NFC’s top teams.

Unfortunately, Ragnow surprisingly retired in 2025 after seven NFL seasons.

6. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 14, 2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson 87 makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20230914_bs_sq4_0396

The Lions selected T.J. Hockenson eighth overall in 2019 after he emerged as one of the nation’s best tight ends at Iowa. He immediately became an important part of Detroit’s passing attack and eventually developed into one of the NFL’s most productive players at the position.

Hockenson spent three and a half seasons with the Lions, recording 186 receptions for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns. He earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time in Detroit before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. His production and individual accolades make him one of the better first-round picks the Lions have made during this stretch.

7. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 21: Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams 1 makes a catch for a first down during the Detroit Lions versus the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday December 21, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Steelers at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2582025122100629

Jameson Williams arrived in Detroit with one of the most exciting skill sets in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions selected him 12th overall despite the torn ACL he suffered during Alabama’s national championship game, betting on his game-breaking speed and enormous upside.

After taking some time to establish himself, Williams has developed into a dangerous weapon in Detroit’s offense. His ability to stretch the field has added another dimension to the Lions’ attack, and he has become an increasingly important part of their passing game. He still has room to develop; Williams’ explosive ability makes him one of the more intriguing players on this list.

8. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 27: Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs 8 runs with the ball between Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams 91, left, and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson 97, right, during the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season Thanksgiving Day football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on November 27, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 27 Packers at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25112741

It’s only been one season for Tyleik Williams, but the Lions saw a player capable of strengthening an already talented defensive front. Detroit selected the former Ohio State standout in the first round because of his size, power and ability to disrupt the interior.

Williams has the traits that made him a first-round selection while learning alongside veterans on Detroit’s defensive line. His career is still in the early stages, but his physical tools allow to become a major contributor for the Lions.

9. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 20: Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold 0 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings on October 20, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 20 Lions at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241020109

The Lions selected Terrion Arnold 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a highly regarded cornerback to a defense that desperately needed more talent in the secondary. Arnold entered Detroit after a standout career at Alabama and quickly became part of the team’s plans.

He experienced growing pains early in his career, but his physicality and coverage have improved. Unfortunately, off-the-field issues have halted his career. Arnold faced eight felony charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping. The Lions released him shortly after the charges surfaced.

10. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Jul 28, 2023 Flowery Branch, GA, USA Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah 1 runs during a drill during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Flowery Branch IBM Performance Field GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20232807_dwz_sz2_00026

The Lions selected Jeff Okudah third overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping the former Ohio State star would become the long-term cornerstone of their secondary. Okudah entered the NFL with elite physical tools and was widely regarded as the best cornerback prospect in the class.

Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistent play prevented him from reaching the expectations attached to such a high selection. Okudah spent three seasons in Detroit, appearing in 25 games and making 22 starts, recording 124 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. The Lions eventually moved on from him in 2023, making Okudah one of the biggest first-round disappointments of the Brad Holmes era.