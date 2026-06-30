Ranking the Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks by the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the NFL’s most consistent teams over the past decade, repeatedly making deep playoff runs that typically end in heartbreak. The team has consistently reached the postseason thanks to some of the players they’ve drafted over the past decade.

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While not every pick has been a hit (that’s natural for every team), there are some players on this list who have risen to be one of the best at their respective positions in the NFL. It’s time to rank the last 10 first-round picks the Bills have made. You’ll notice some names on this list for their clear dominance, and others who didn’t quite pan out at all in the NFL.

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1. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111545424

As if there was any doubt who would be at the top of this list. Josh Allen has become an icon in Buffalo, despite the rocky start he had to his career. He’s quickly become one of the best players in franchise history. After entering the league as a raw but talented quaterback, Allen transformed into one of the NFL’s superstars after his hard work to develop.

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Allen won league MVP, has broken countless franchise passing records, and has turned Buffalo into a perennial Super Bowl contender. His rare combination of arm strength, athleticism and playmaking ability has redefined the Bills franchise, making him one of the best draft picks in the entire NFL over the last decade. Allen is a reminder of why NFL teams take shots on raw players coming out of college.

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2. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver 91 reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251013127

Ed Oliver started his NFL career with major expectations coming out of Houston. The Bills took him ninth overall, and while he had a somewhat inconsistent start to his career, he’s turned into one of the league’s better interior defensive linemen. His combination of explosiveness, quickness and relentless motor allowed him to become a disruptive force in both the run and pass games.

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Oliver has been one of the anchors of Buffalo’s defensive line for years, earning a big contract extension with the team while playing at a high level. His longevity and productivity make him one of the franchise’s biggest first-round success stories.

3. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU – 2017 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tre’Davious White helped change the culture in Buffalo almost immediately after arriving as Sean McDermott’s first-ever draft pick. White emerged as one of the NFL’s shutdown cornerbacks, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors.

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Serious injuries later in his career prevented White from maintaining that elite level of play, but at his peak, few cornerbacks could match his instincts, ball skills and consistency. He played a major role in helping Buffalo become one of the league’s tougher defenses.

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4. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago November 20, 2025, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau 50 lines up on the line of scrimmage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on November 20, 2025. Houston won, 23-19. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20251120_aap_w137_119 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

The Bills took Gregory Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 draft. While he hasn’t had a fully dominant year in the NFL just yet, he’s developed into a complete defensive end for the team. The former Miami Hurricane has rare length and athleticism, allowing him to impact all facets of the game on every down.

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Rousseau improved every season in Buffalo, becoming one of the new cornerstones of the Bills’ defensive front while consistently producing pressures and sacks. Although he may not receive the same national attention as other edge rushers in the league, he has steady production and has continued to develop in his career. He’s on watch to have a breakout season to emerge as a top edge rusher in the league in 2026.

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5. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Dalton Kincaid 86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542643

Dalton Kincaid entered the league with high expectations as one of the better receiving tight ends in his draft class, and he’s developed into one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. His route running, reliable hands and ability to create mismatches against linebackers quickly made him an important part of Buffalo’s passing attack.

While injuries have slowed him down at times, Kincaid has shown why the Bills were willing to invest a first-round pick at a position they rarely prioritize. If he continues progressing, he could be higher on this list in the coming years.

6. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech – 2018 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49 and linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bills traded up to draft Tremaine Edmunds, they were betting on one of the youngest prospects in NFL Draft history. The gamble paid off. Edmunds became an immediate starter, earning two Pro Bowl selections with the team and solidifying himself as the leader of Buffalo’s defense throughout the team’s rise to dominance.

Although some fans wanted more consistency from the athletic linebacker, his consistency, durability and leadership made him one of the better linebackers in franchise history. His departure in free agency left a significant hole in the middle of Buffalo’s defense.

7. Shaq Lawson, EDGE, Clemson – 2016 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq Lawson never became the dominant pass rusher Buffalo hoped he’d be, but he still put together a respectable career with the organization. The former Clemson star battled injuries before developing into a rotational edge defender who contributed against the run and pass.

Lawson had multiple stints with the Bills throughout his career and became a valuable veteran presence in the locker room. Although his production never matched that of an elite first-round edge rusher, he carved out a lengthy NFL career and provided Buffalo solid value.

8. Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson – 2014 NFL Draft

Imago Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass between San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) in the first half of Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 20202 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS) TNS

The Bills certainly paid a high price to move up and select Sammy Watkins fourth overall, hoping he’d develop into a franchise-changing wide receiver. The measurables were there; he was 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds coming out of Clemson and was seen as the next great wide receiver in the NFL. He had flashes of becoming that, having a 1000-yard season in 2015, but injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential in Buffalo.

After three seasons, the Bills traded Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams before he eventually became a valuable contributor to multiple Super Bowl teams. While he had a successful NFL career, Buffalo never got the elite production it envisioned when it traded up to draft him.

9. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston 31 intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20251102_kdn_fb5_551

It’s still way too early to judge Maxwell Hairston’s NFL career after one season, but the former Kentucky defensive back showed flashes of why the Bills made him a first-round pick. Despite battling injuries during his rookie season, Hairston showed good ball skills and athleticism when he was on the field.

With Buffalo entering a new era on defense, Hariston is expected to be one of the cornerstone pieces of the secondary moving forward. One promising season isn’t enough to rank him higher, but his long-term upside should give Bills fans optimism.

10. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago October 6, 2024, Houston, Tx, USA: Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam 5 on the field during pregame warmups before the start of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills on October 6, 2024 in Houston. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20241006_zap_c201_003 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The Bills believed Kaiir Elam had all the physical traits to become their next lockdown corner when they took him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Things never really clicked in Buffalo. While Elam flashed his talent in spurts, including a memorable interception during the Bills’ playoff win over the Dolphins, Elam struggled to earn Sean McDermott’s trust on a consistent basis and was buried in the depth chart.

After just three seasons, Buffalo traded Elam to the Dallas Cowboys, ending his disappointing tenure that never lived up to his first-round status. Considering the players selected after him, Elam goes down as one of Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s first-round misses.