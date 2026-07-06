Ranking the Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks by the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest franchises in the NFL. Naturally, major expectations come with it, meaning fans expect the team’s draft picks to make an impact. Over the past decade, the Cowboys have found franchise players in the draft, from All-Pro players like Ceedee Lamb and Micah Parsons to Pro Bowl-caliber players on both sides of the ball.

Not every pick has been a home run, but Dallas has done a better job than most teams of finding first-round talent that can make an immediate impact on the roster. As with the rest of this series, we’re not listing the Cowboys’ 2026 first-round selections as they haven’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Dallas’ last 10 first-round picks from best to worst.

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1. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb 88 celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692512216977

No Cowboys first-round pick over the past decade has been more productive than Lamb. Selected 17th overall in the 2020 draft, Lamb immediately emerged as one of the NFL’s best receivers and later developed into a true superstar.

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His elite route-running, hands, and ability to create explosive plays have made him the focal point of the Dallas passing attack. Lamb has multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections already in his career. Throughout all the coaching changes and roster changes, Lamb has remained a consistent playmaker in the NFL. He’s the clear choice to top this list.

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2. Micah Parsons, EDGE, Penn State – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229044

Parsons wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant players. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons quickly became one of football’s premier pass rushers thanks to his explosiveness off the edge.

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He’s consistently caused havoc on opposing offenses while earning multiple All-Pro selections and Defensive Player of the Year consideration. His rare ability to impact every aspect of the game has made him one of the league’s better defenders. The only reason he isn’t at the top of this list is that the Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers before last season.

3. Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Ohio State – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott 15 looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24122993

Few running backs have entered the NFL with as much immediate success as Ezekiel Elliot did. He was taken fourth overall in the 2016 draft and burst onto the scene by leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie while helping transform Dallas into one of the league’s elite offenses.

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Over his first several seasons, Elliot earned three Pro Bowl selections and two rushing titles, becoming the focal point of the Cowboys’ offense. His production took a major dip later in his career, and his running style started to impact his ability to perform. His accomplishments during his prime cement him as one of the best first-round picks Dallas has made in recent memory.

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4. Byron Jones, CB, Connecticut – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Byron Jones 31 defends a pass against Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz 86 in the first half during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 22, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 22 Cowboys at Eagles PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon19122201

Byron Jones developed into one of the NFL’s most reliable defensive backs during his five seasons with the Cowboys. Originally drafted as a safety before transitioning to cornerback, Jones found his true position under Dallas’ coaching staff and blossomed into a shutdown defender.

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His breakout 2018 season earned him Pro Bowl honors after matching up against opposing teams’ top receivers. Jones rarely generated flashy interception numbers, but his ability to eliminate big plays made him one of the league’s most respected coverage corners. He eventually earned a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, but his growth in Dallas made him one of the franchise’s most successful first-round picks.

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5. Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11:Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith 73 during the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams preseason game on August 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 11 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20240811152

The Cowboys faced criticism for selecting Tyler Smith in the first round, with many believing the former Tulsa player was too raw to justify his draft position. Smith quickly proved the doubters wrong. After stepping into multiple positions as a rookie, he developed into one of the NFL’s more reliable offensive linemen.

Whether lining up at left guard or left tackle, Smith consistently dominated defenders with his power and athleticism. His rapid improvement earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition, making him one of the building blocks of Dallas’s offensive line.

6. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 01: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 55 lines up prior to the snap during the game between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys on October 1, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 01 Patriots at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001961

Leighton Vander Esch made an immediate impact after arriving in Dallas, putting together one of the better rookie linebacker seasons in franchise history. His instincts, range and tackling ability earned him Pro Bowl honors while helping anchor the Dallas defense in its 2018 playoff run.

Injuries prevented Vander Esch from keeping up that level of play throughout his career. Neck issues became a concern and ultimately forced him into early retirement. When healthy, he was on track to be one of the league’s better linebackers.

7. Tyler Booker, G, Alabama – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker 52 blocks during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 04 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250904134

It’s still early in Tyler Booker’s career, but after just one NFL season, the former Alabama guard looks like a natural fit in Dallas. He’s a physical blocker and showed great leadership while at Alabama. Booker immediately brought toughness to the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Booker earned playing time as a rookie and consistently displayed the football IQ that made him one of the safest offensive-line prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he still has room to improve in pass protection, his ability to create running lanes and play with his restless motor has given Cowboys fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his future.

8. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Tyler Guyton entered the NFL with upside after starting one full season at Oklahoma. The Cowboys viewed his athleticism and physical tools as traits worth developing, particularly as they look to rebuild an offensive line that had been one of the franchise’s biggest strengths.

While Guyton has had growing pains in his career, and at times hasn’t looked worthy of his first-round selection. The upside is he’s only been in the league for two seasons. His development is a work in progress, and if Dallas continues to believe in him, he can become the long-term starter at tackle.

9. Taco Charlton, EDGE, Michigan – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Taco Charlton 98 celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert 10 not pictured during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 21 Steelers at Chargers Icon0072111214452

When the Cowboys selected Taco Charlton with the 28th overall pick, they believed they were adding a polished pass rusher capable of replacing lost talent. After an impressive final season at Michigan, Charlton looked like a safe selection with the size and power to thrive on the edge.

Instead, his career in Dallas never fully got off the ground. Charton struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks and recorded just four sacks over two seasons before being released in 2019. Future All-Pro T.J. Watt was selected just two picks later, and Charlton eventually bounced around several NFL teams, making him one of the more disappointing first-round picks over the past decade.

10. Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Mazi Smith 58 leaves the field after the first half during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229152

The Cowboys selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he’d become a long-term anchor of their defensive line. Smith entered the league hoping he’d become one of the league’s premier rushing defenders thanks to his size and strength.

The transition into the NFL hasn’t been easy for Smith. He’s struggled to carve out a consistent role early in his career as he adjusts to NFL defenses. There have been slight flashes, but the Cowboys threw in the towel and traded Smith to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams deal.