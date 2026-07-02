Ranking the Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks of the New York Giants

The New York Giants have experienced plenty of ups and downs over the past decade, but one thing has remained consistent: the importance of hitting on first-round picks. From franchise cornerstones like Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas to disappointing misses that failed to live up to expectations, New York’s recent draft history has been mixed. More recently, the Giants have hit on a couple of picks to help build a promising young core that could help the franchise find success in the coming years.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Giants’ 2026 first-round picks since they haven’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of New York’s last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago New York Giants vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-NOVEMBER 23: New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II 97 is seen during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 23, 2025 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-newyorkg251123_npl8P.jpg

Yes, Lawrence just got traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, but no Giants first-round pick has done more in the past decade. Lawrence was taken with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the former Clemson defensive tackle developed into arguably one of the best defensive tackles in football. He carries a massive frame that makes him one of the league’s best run defenders, but Lawrence has also become one of the league’s better interior pass rushers.

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Lawrence has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors while leading New York’s defense. Through coaching changes, roster turnover and losing seasons, he’s remained one of the few constants for the franchise. His leadership and durability made him one of the best draft picks the Giants have made since their last Super Bowl, earning him the No. 1 spot on this list.

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2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Malik Nabers 1 of the New York Giants during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818608

Malik Nabers made an immediate impact from the moment he stepped onto an NFL field. Despite inconsistent quaterback play during his rookie season, the former LSU star consistently produced plays while setting franchise rookie receiving records.

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His elite route running and speed made him the centerpiece of New York’s offense. Nabers continued building on that success, emerging as one of the league’s brightest young wide receivers and giving the Giants a true No. 1 target they’ve been looking for since Odell Beckham Jr. If he’s able to get back on track after his recent ACL injury, Nabers can top Lawrence on this list in the coming years.

3. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at New York Giants Dec 14, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas 78 enters the field prior to the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251214_ams_cb6_018

Andrew Thomas had a hard rookie season, but the way he responded shows the type of player he is. After early struggles with pass protection, Thomas has become one of the NFL’s best left tackles thanks to his improvement.

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By 2022, he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors and became one of the cornerstones of New York’s offensive line. His combination of power in the run game and consistency in pass protection made him one of the league’s most complete offensive tackles. Although injuries have slowed him down, Thomas has lived up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick.

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4. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter didn’t waste time proving why he was considered the best defensive player in his class. The former Penn State edge became a disruptive force for the Giants, showcasing his elite athleticism and deep pass-rush arsenal.

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Whether rushing off the edge or making plays in space, Carter found ways to impact games during his rookie season. His arrival gave New York one of the league’s most talented young pass-rushing duos alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux. If his rookie campaign is any indication of what his career will be, then Carter has the potential to become one of the NFL’s premier defensive players for years to come.

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5. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422181

It’s impossible to rank Jaxson Dart higher than this after one season, but the early signs are promising. The former Ole Miss quaterback entered the league with questions about how his college experience would translate to the NFL, but he showed he has the arm talent, mobility and confidence to succeed.

After taking over New York’s offense as the starting quaterback, Dart showed flashes of becoming the long-term answer under center. His ability to push the ball downfield and create plays outside the pocket energized an offense that had lacked a leader for years. While he still has many hurdles to clear in his development, Giants fans have every reason to believe the franchise may have finally found its quarterback of the future.

6. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.

Thibodeaux entered the NFL as a higher-rated pass-rushing prospect, and he’s lived up to that billing to a decent extent. He had a good rookie season and broke out in 2023 with 11.5 sacks, becoming a reliable edge for the Giants’ defense.

Although his production has dipped since the arrival of Brian Burns and Carter, Thibodeaux has remained an important part of New York’s defensive front. He has explosiveness off the edge and combines that with his ability to force turnovers; he’s become a solid starter. His name has floated in trade rumors throughout this offseason, but it looks like the Giants will keep him around for 2026.

7. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Jan 1, 2023 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll greets quarterback Daniel Jones 8 after a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20230101_ams_cb6_0242

When the Giants selected Daniel Jones sixth overall, the pick was heavily debated between fans and analysts. Jones spent six seasons in New York and experienced plenty of highs and lows during that span. His best season came in 2022, when he threw for over 3,200 yards and rushed for more than 700, leading the Giants to their first playoff victory in over a decade. That offseason, Jones earned a contract extension with the team. It looked like Jones was the long-term answer the Giants had been looking for.

However, injuries and inconsistent quarterback play prevented Jones from becoming the long-term franchise quaterback. His play significantly regressed, and the Giants ended up moving on. While Jones wasn’t a complete bust, he still fell short of the expectations that come with being a top-10 pick.

8. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) points to the crowd after the Giants’ 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.

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Few first-round picks in recent Giants history have been as exciting, or as frustrating, as Kadarius Toney. His elite agility and open-field explosiveness were on full display when he went for 189-yards against the Dallas Cowboys in his rookie season, giving Giants fans a glimpse of the dynamic playmaker he could become.

Sadly, injuries and off-field distractions prevented Toney from building on that performance. He appeared in just 12 games for New York before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season. While he later won two Super Bowls with Kansas City, including a catch in the end zone and a Super Bowl record 65-yard punt return, his Giants tenure never came close to meeting expectations.

9. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 21: Deonte Banks 2 of the New York Giants during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 21, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Chiefs at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092118282

Deonte Banks entered the league with all the physical tools teams look for in modern NFL cornerbacks. The former Maryland standout impressed with his elite speed, length and press-man ability, earning a starting role immediately upon his arrival in New York.

While Banks flashed the ability to match up with some of the league’s top receivers, consistency has been the biggest obstacle in his career. He experienced growing pains as he adjusted to the NFL and lost his starting role. He’s not expected to see the field much, and fans have seemingly given up on Banks.

10. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal 73 during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday December 29, 2024. /CSM. East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241229_zma_c04_137 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

The Giants thought they had found their franchise right tackle when they selected Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming out of Alabama, Neal was viewed as one of the safest prospects in the class due to his size and athleticism. His transition to the NFL hasn’t been smooth in the slightest.

Neal struggled with consistency from the jump, allowing pressures at an alarming rate while battling multiple injuries throughout his first three seasons. Those issues eventually led to questions about whether he was better suited to move inside to guard. While the Giants have kept him on the roster, he’s viewed as a major bust. HE stands out as one of New York’s biggest first-round disappointments.