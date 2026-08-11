Ranking the Last 10 First-Round Picks By the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have had their fair share of misses in the first round over the past decade. Just to put it in perspective: three of the last 10 first-round picks were quarterbacks, a sign of Chicago’s QB struggles. The Bears have found defensive superstars in Roquan Smith and landed what seems to be their next franchise quaterback in Caleb Williams, and exciting young weapons like Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland; Chicago has used the draft to reshape its roster. The Bears’ recent draft history is volatile—rankings will shift as young players develop.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re not gonna rank Chicago’s 2026 first-round pick, Dillon Thieneman, as he hasn’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of the Bears’ 10 most recent first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago August 9, 2022: Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith 58 leaves the field Dec. 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field. – ZUMAm67_ 20220809_zaf_m67_015 Copyright: xBrianxCassellax – ZUMA1649 0164906784st Copyright: xIMAGO/BrianxCassellax

Smith is the clear choice for the No. 1 on this list. The Bears selected him eighth overall in 2018, and he quickly became the centerpiece of their defense. His combination of speed, instincts and physicality made him one of the most impactful linebackers in the NFL.

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Smith spent five seasons in Chicago, recording 607 tackles, 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 47 tackles for loss. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022, when he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens during the season. His dominance in Chicago and continued success after leaving the team make him the best Bears first-round pick of this group.

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2. Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech – 2014 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller 23 looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 20 Giants at Bears Icon164200920672

Kyle Fuller was one of the Bears’ best defensive picks of the past decade after being taken 14th overall in 2014. Fuller immediately became a starter and developed into a physical, ball-hawking cornerback who consistently competed against the league’s top receivers.

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During his six seasons in Chicago, Fuller recorded 390 tackles, 19 interceptions and 82 passes defended. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks during his peak.

3. Caleb Williams, QB, USC – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118095

The Bears finally landed the franchise quaterback they had been searching for when they selected Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams entered Chicago with enormous expectations after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy and being viewed as one of the most talented quaterback prospects in years.

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The early signs are all pointing upwards. With the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson, Williams took a jump in his second year in the NFL. He showed the arm talent, creativity and mobility that made him the consensus No. 1 pick as he developed into the centerpiece of Chicago’s new era. After leading the Bears to the playoffs and a postseason win during his second season, Williams has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks.

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4. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright 58 gets set during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Bears at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251128130

The Bears selected Darnell Wright 10th overall in 2023 to provide stability along the offensive line. Wright has become the starter at right tackle and has continued to show why he was a first-round pick with his mauling presence in the run game.

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Wright’s combination of size, power and athleticism makes him a valuable part of the running game, which fits the Johnson offense perfectly. His pass protection isn’t up to par with his run blocking, but it’s steadily improved. Wright’s development has been a major reason for optimism surrounding Chicago’s offensive line.

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5. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 09: Rome Odunze 15 of the Chicago Bears salutes the crowd after a football game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 9 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 09 Giants at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224251109016

The Bears couldn’t have asked for a better start to their new era at quarterback. After taking Williams first overall, Chicago took Odunze ninth overall, giving its young quaterback another elite weapon.

Odunze entered the NFL following a crazy final year at Washington. Odunze has great route-running and ball skills that give him No. 1 receiver potential, making him a first-round pick. Odunze has the opportunity to become the foundational weapon for the Bears’ offense.

6. Leonard Floyd, EDGE, Georgia – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 05: Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd 94 reacts after a play in game action during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 05, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 05 Cowboys at Bears PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon16419122237

The Bears selected Leonard Floyd ninth overall in 2016, betting on his rare length, speed and athleticism — a typical first-round edge. Floyd became an important part of Chicago’s defense and developed into a decent pass rusher during his four years with the team.

Floyd recorded 18.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 44 quarterback hits with the Bears. Although he reached another level after leaving Chicago, Floyd provided consistent production and became a reliable starter during his time in the Windy City.

7. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Lake Forest, IL, USA Chicago Bears tight end 84 Colston Loveland participates in rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Lake Forest Halas Hall IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20250510_bd_bb6_169

It’s still early in Loveland’s career, but the former Michigan standout has already given the Bears plenty of reason to be excited about his future. Chicago selected Loveland 10th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding another weapon to an offense built around Williams.

Loveland entered the NFL with excellent receiving ability, athleticism and the versatility to line up all over the formation. As he continues developing, he has the potential to become one of Williams’ most important targets and one of the league’s premier young tight ends.

8. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago March 17, 2024, Chicago, IL, USA: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up for a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago USA – ZUMAm67_ 20240317_zaf_m67_001 Copyright: xChrisxSwedax – ZUMA0441 0441092930st Copyright: xIMAGO/ChrisxSwedax

The Bears traded up to select Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, hoping the former Ohio State star would finally solve their long-running quaterback problems. Fields’ elite athleticism and tremendous arm talent made him one of the most exciting prospects in the class.

Fields’ ability as a runner was never in question. Fields became one of the NFL’s most dangerous rushing quarterbacks, but inconsistent passing and instability around him prevented his overall game from developing as Chicago hoped. He spent three seasons with the Bears, throwing for 6,674 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns before being traded to Pittsburgh.

9. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky 11 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251013065

The Bears made one of the most interesting draft-day decisions of the last decade when they traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky second overall in 2017. Chicago passed on future stars Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to make Trubisky the centerpiece of its franchise.

Trubisky did experience some success, particularly during the 2018 season when he earned a Pro Bowl selection and helped lead Chicago to a 12-4 record and an NFC North title. However, his inconsistency as a passer ultimately prevented him from becoming the franchise quaterback the Bears hoped to find. He finished his Chicago career with 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

10. Kevin White, WR, West Virginia – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago Nov. 29, 2014 – Chicago, IL, USA – West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White after being selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bears at the 2015 NFL American Football Herren USA Draft at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on Thursday, April 30, 2015. 2015 NFL Draft, Round 1 – ZUMAm67_

The Bears selected Kevin White seventh overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, hoping they had found the next great No. 1 receiver. Coming off a spectacular season at West Virginia, White possessed the size, speed and athleticism to become a dominant NFL wideout.

Unfortunately, injuries completely derailed his time in Chicago. White had 187 yards in his second season and appeared in just 14 games across three seasons with the Bears. He finished his Chicago career with only 25 receptions for 285 yards, never finding the consistency the Bears expected from a top-10 pick.