Ranking the Minnesota Vikings’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a mix of home-run selections and clear misses in the first round over the past decade, but few franchises can match the star power at the top of their list. From drafting arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson to finding franchise cornerstones like Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota has built a lot of its current roster through the draft. While over half of these first-round picks have failed to live up to expectations, the Vikings have continued to find impact talent that has helped them stay in the NFC playoff race.

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As with the rest of this series, we’ve excluded the Vikings’ 2026 first-round pick, Caleb Banks, since he hasn’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Minnesota’s last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

Jefferson has had a historic start to his NFL career as a receiver. Selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson immediately emerged as one of the league’s elite wide receivers, rewriting record books from the moment he stepped onto the field.

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Through his first six NFL seasons, Jefferson has over 8,000 receiving yards, earned multiple First-Team All-Pro selections, multiple Pro Bowl honors, and won the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award. Consistently among the league leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, Jefferson has established himself as the face of the Vikings franchise and one of the greatest first-round picks of the last decade.

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2. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – 2021 NFL Draft

Getty EAGAN, MN – AUGUST 03: Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw 71 looks on during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on August 3, 2024 in Eagan, Minnesota. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 03 Vikings Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240803084

Whenever Darrisaw is on the field for the Vikings, it just feels more fluid. He’s developed into one of the NFL’s top left tackles since the Vikings selected him 23rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. His elite footwork, strength and pass-blocking ability quickly made him the building block on Minnesota’s offensive line.

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Through his first five seasons, Darrisaw has started 56 games while establishing himself as one of the league’s top offensive tackles. His ability to protect the quarterback and dominate in the running game has made him one of the Vikings’ most valuable players.

3. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 05: C Garrett Bradbury 65 of the New England Patriots answers questions during the Thursday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Thursday, February 5th at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260205044

Garrett Bradbury became an immediate starter after the Vikings selected him 18th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Known for his athleticism and intelligence, Bradbury anchored Minnesota’s offensive line for several seasons while becoming one of the team’s more dependable starters.

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Across six seasons with the Vikings, Bradbury started more than 80 games, providing consistency at one of football’s most important positions. While he never developed into an All-Pro center, his durability and steady play made him one of Minnesota’s better first-round investments.

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4. Jordan Addison, WR, USC – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Jan 7, 2024 Detroit, Michigan, USA Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison 3 catches a pass for a touchdown and celebrates with wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 during second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxReginekx 20240107_neb_kd7_559

Jordan Addison made an immediate impact after joining the Vikings as the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Playing alongside Jefferson, Addison quickly showed the skills he had that made him a first-round pick. His route-running and deep-threat ability were clear when he was on the field.

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Through his first three seasons, Addison has produced multiple productive campaigns while forming one of the league’s most dangerous receiving duos. His polished skill set and big-play ability have made him an essential part of Minnesota’s passing attack.

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5. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings International Series 05/10/2025. Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner 15 during the International Series match between Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 5 October 2025. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-22961-0202

The Vikings made an aggressive move to trade up for Dallas Turner in the 2024 NFL Draft, believing the former Alabama star had the talent to become the next great pass rusher in Minnesota. Widely regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in his class, Turner entered the NFL with elite explosiveness, bend, and athleticism after recording 22.5 sacks in his college career.

After serving in a rotational role as a rookie, Turner broke out in his second season. In 2025, he started 10 games while totaling 66 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and three passes defended, giving the Vikings another disruptive edge defender to build around. With his combination of elite athletic traits and improving production, Turner is poised to make a jump in his third season in the league.

6. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago November 3, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert 1 catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes 21 attempts to tackle during the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20241103_fap_w109_002 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Mike Hughes flashed exciting potential after the Vikings selected him 30th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His athleticism and playmaking ability allowed him to contribute as both a corner and return specialist.

Although injuries prevented Hughes from fully reaching his ceiling, he recorded 80 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defended across three seasons with Minnesota while also returning an interception for a touchdown as a rookie. His career with the Vikings ultimately fell short of expectations, but was productive in his time.

7. Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson 74 lines up for a play during the second half of NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019283

The Vikings invested a first-round pick in Donovan Jackson to strengthen the interior of their offensive line, and the early returns have been encouraging. One of the nation’s top offensive linemen at Ohio State, Jackson brought toughness, athleticism, and versatility to Minnesota.

As a rookie, Jackson earned playing time while demonstrating the physical style that made him a first-round selection. His ability to excel in both pass protection and the running game gives the Vikings another foundational piece up front as they continue building around their young offense.

8. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago November 23, 2025: Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O Connell and quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. /CSM Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_321 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

It’s only been two seasons for J.J. McCarthy in the NFL, and it’s been a ride. Sidelined in his rookie season due to an injury. 2025 was his rookie year, and he struggled as any other rookie would. He entered the NFL after leading Michigan to a national championship. McCarthy had a reputation for being a leader, showing efficiency and displaying poise in big moments.

None of those attributes have necessarily shown themselves in McCarthy’s game, but the Vikings have to remain invested in their first-round quarterback from two years ago. The team brought in Kyler Murray to compete with McCarthy for the starting role this season.

9. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 07: Philadelphia Eagles safety Lewis Cine 38 watches the play during the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 7th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 07 Preseason Bengals at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250807196

Fresh off helping Georgia win a national championship, Lewis Cine entered with the hope of becoming one of the NFL’s top safeties. The Vikings hoped his range, physicality and leadership would make him a key part of their defense for years to come.

A devastating leg injury early in his rookie season altered the trajectory of his career in Minnesota. Although he worked tirelessly to return, Cine never found a consistent role in the Vikings’ defense before moving on.

10. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages November 22, 2020, Minneapolis, MN, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb 88 catches a second quarter touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney 20 on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Minneapolis USA – ZUMAm67_ 20201122_zaf_m67_044 Copyright: xJerryxHoltx

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The Vikings selected Jeff Gladney with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping he would become a cornerstone of their secondary. A physical and competitive cornerback at TCU, Gladney entered the NFL with the tools to develop into a long-term starter.

Unfortunately, his career in Minnesota was cut short after just one season. Gladney appeared in 16 games, recording 81 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble before legal issues led to his release by the team. His tragic passing in 2022 is one of the recent tragedies in the NFL and one of the saddest moments in Vikings history.