Ranking the New England Patriots’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks

For nearly two decades, the New England Patriots were the gold standard of the NFL, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. While much of that success was built on elite coaching and late-round gems, the Patriots have also made their fair share of first-round selections over the past decade. Some have become franchise cornerstones, others have played key roles in championship runs and a few have failed to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a first-round pick.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding New England’s 2026 first-round pick, Caleb Lomu, since he’s never taken a snap of NFL football. Here’s a ranking of the Patriots’ last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots passes during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821852

He’s only entering his third NFL season, but Drake Maye has already given Patriots fans hope that the franchise has found its next franchise quaterback. Maye was taken third overall in 2024 and took over as the starter during his rookie season, showing his arm talent, mobility and toughness that made him a top prospect in his class.

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Maye will always be compared to Chicago Bears quaterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders quaterback Jayden Daniels, due to being taken last among the three. He showed why that was a mistake by finishing second in MVP voting after his 2025 campaign. Maye played behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines early in his career, but showed poise under pressure and the ability to make difficult throws outside the pocket, which were his calling cards coming out of college.

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In Maye’s first full season under head coach Mike Vrabel, he showed why fans should believe he’s the centerpiece of New England’s rebuild. He led the team to the Super Bowl last season, and the team looks to take full advantage of Maye’s rookie contract as they traded for AJ Brown this offseason to give Maye a legitimate target on the outside.

2. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Adonai Mitchell 15 of the New York Jets and Christian Gonzalez 0 of the New England Patriots during the game on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821862

Christian Gonzalez has established himself as one of the biggest building blocks of New England’s post-Belichick era. After falling to the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gonzalez immediately proved he was one of the steals of his class. He had a shoulder injury that cut his rookie season short, but he returned looking like a shutdown corner capable of matching up against the NFL’s best receivers.

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Under Vrabel’s new regime, Gonzalez became the leader of the Patriots’ secondary and one of the league’s best defensive backs. His length, athleticism and instincts let him erase opposing No. 1 receivers, while his ball skills show up in the game’s biggest moments. Gonzalez already has Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition on his resume, and he is expected to get a contract extension before the start of the season. He showed up big time in the Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will be the anchor of the Patriots’ secondary for years to come.

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3. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama -2021 NFL Draft

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Before Maye, there was Mac Jones. He looked like the Patriots’ quaterback of the future after an impressive rookie season. He took over for Cam Newton, threw for 3,801 yards, earned a Pro Bowl selection, and helped lead New England back to the playoffs while finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. At the time, it appeared Bill Belichick had found Tom Brady’s long-term successor.

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Unfortunately, things unraveled quickly. Coaching changes, a struggling offensive line and Jones’ inconsistent play led to a decline over the next two seasons. He was eventually benched, and the Patriots traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite how everything ended, Jones still gave New England one promising playoff season, which gives him a spot in the top three.

4. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia – 2018 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) hands the ball off to running back Sony Michel (26) during the first half of a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | Courtesy: Reuters

Running backs rarely hear their names called in the first round anymore, but the Patriots believed Sony Michel was the missing piece to another championship run. That belief almost paid off. Michel rushed for 931 yards as a rookie before putting together one of the best postseason performances in franchise history.

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During New England’s run to victory in Super Bowl LIII, Michel rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns, including the game’s only touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Rams. Injuries cut his prime short, leading him to spend only three seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Rams. Michel played a vital role in delivering the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy. That playoff run alone makes him one of the better first-round picks on this list.

5. Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia – 2018 NFL Draft

Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career was filled with promise but constantly interrupted by injuries. The former Georgia lineman tore his Achilles before playing a regular-season snap as a rookie, delaying what many believed would be a long career. When healthy, Wynn showed athleticism and technique, becoming a dependable starter at left tackle and guard.

Over five seasons in New England, Wynn started 40 games. Injuries prevented him from becoming the long-term cornerstone that he was expected to become. Despite the setbacks, Wynn was still a solid contributor when he was available.

6. Will Campbell, OT, LSU – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago Feb 3, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s still too early to make a full judgment on Will Campbell after one NFL season, but the early returns are encouraging. The former LSU standout arrived in New England with the expectation of becoming the franchise’s left tackle and protecting Maye for years to come. Campbell quickly earned a starting role and showcased the toughness and consistency that made him one of the top offensive linemen in his draft class.

While he still has room to improve against elite pass rushers, Campbell showed the physicality and leadership traits the Patriots were looking for as they rebuild their offensive line. If he continues to develop and get stronger, he could become one of the organization’s foundation players and climb this list in the future.

7. N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State – 2019 NFL Draft

The Patriots needed to replenish their receiving core after Rob Gronkowski retired. Hoping to solve that problem, they took Arizona State star N’Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick, making him the first wide receiver Bill Belichick had drafted in the first round.

Harry never developed into the physical playmaker he was in college. Injuries slowed down his rookie season, and he struggled to create separation against NFL defensive backs throughout his time in New England. Harry finished his Patriots career with 57 catches, 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns before getting traded to the Bears. Given the receivers taken after him, he’s one of the bigger misses on this list.

8. Malcom Brown, DT, Texas – 2015 NFL Draft

After the departure of franchise legend Vince Wilfork, the Patriots needed a new anchor in the middle of their defense. They believed they found that player when they took Malcom Brown with the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Brown entered the league as one of the nation’s top interior defensive linemen after a great career at Texas, where his combination of strength and quickness made him a consensus All-American.

Brown never developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber defensive tackle, but he became the kind of reliable contributor Bill Belichick valued. During four seasons with New England, he started 51 games, consistently clogged running lanes, and helped stabilize the Patriots’ front seven. Brown was an important piece of two Super Bowl-winning teams. His stats never jumped off the screen; his ability to occupy blockers and play disciplined football made him a valuable starter throughout his tenure with the Patriots. Compared to several other first-round picks from this era, Brown justified his selection and carved out a productive four-year run before leaving in free agency.

9. Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago Jan 4, 2026 Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange 69 lines up against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_faf_c04_141 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

The Patriots stunned everyone when they took Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many had Strange as a second or third round prospect, making the pick one of the bigger reaches in the first round. To his credit, the former Chattanooga standout stepped into the starting lineup and showed toughness and versatility along the offensive line.

However, injuries and inconsistent play prevented Strange from becoming the long-term solution New England hoped for. He missed time during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and struggled to establish himself as one of the league’s better guards. While Strange was a valuable piece on the depth chart and an occasional starter, his draft position will always raise expectations that he never met.

10. Dominique Easley, DT, Florida – 2014 NFL Draft

Dominique Easley entered the NFL as one of the most talented defensive linemen in the 2014 draft, but injuries made him one of the league’s biggest boom-or-bust prospects available. The Patriots believed his upside was worth the gamble, taking him with the 29th overall pick despite two ACL tears in college. Unfortunately, those durability concerns followed him to New England.

Easley flashed the explosiveness that made him a first-round pick when he was healthy, but he appeared in 22 games over two seasons before the Patriots released him in 2016. He had 3.5 sacks during his tenure and never became the disruptive force Bill Belichick envisioned. New England still won Super Bowl XLIX during Easley’s time with the team; his inability to stay on the field made him one of the franchise’s least successful first-round picks of the decade.