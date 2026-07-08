Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles have established themselves as one of the NFL’s better drafting teams, especially in the first round. General manager Howie Roseman has worked the draft well over the past decade, consistently landing impact players on both sides of the ball. The organization has made multiple Super Bowls because of it. Players like Jalen Carter, DeVonta Smith and Quinyon Mitchell are recent first-round successes who have played major roles in keeping the Eagles among the league’s elite.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Eagles’ 2026 first-round pick, Makai Lemon, since he hasn’t touched the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Philadelphia’s last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 05: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell 27 is shown during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos on October 5th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 05 Broncos at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251005178

It may seem crazy to rank Quinyon Mitchell first after two seasons, but his immediate impact is hard to ignore. Mitchell was the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and stepped into Philadelphia’s secondary, instantly becoming one of the league’s top corners.

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Through his first two seasons, Mitchell has recorded over 90 tackles, four interceptions and more than 25 passes defensed, while matching up against opponents’ best receivers. His lockdown coverage played a major role in helping Philadelphia have one of the NFL’s best pass defenses, and he quickly earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Mitchell has already become one of the Eagles’ greatest first-round selections of the past decade and looks well on his way to becoming a franchise legend.

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2. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Carter wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive tackles. He fell to the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft due to attitude concerns, but Philadelphia was immediately rewarded for taking the gamble by getting one of the league’s most disruptive interior defenders.

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Through his first three seasons, Carter has 16.5 sacks, more than 100 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and over 30 quarterback hits, earning multiple Pro Bowl Selections and All-Pro recognition. His combination of power and quickness has transformed Philadelphia’s defensive line into one of football’s most dominant units. Already one of the league’s elite defensive players, Carter looks poised to anchor the Eagles’ defense for a long time if Philadelphia plans to keep him around.

3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith 6 runs after making a catch during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111050

Many people forget, but DeVonta Smith was one of the most electrifying players coming out of college. It’s rare to see a receiver with the Heisman trophy nowadays, but Smith did. Smith was taken 10th overall, and despite the quetisonsa bout his slender frame entering the draft, he shut down those concerns by becoming one of the league’s better receivers.

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Throughout five seasons, Smith has over 5,200 receiving yards, more than 370 receptions and 33 touchdowns, including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons early in his career. Alongside A.J. Brown, they formed one of the NFL’s most dangerous receiving duos while helping Philadelphia to multiple deep playoff runs. Brown is out of the picture now, so expect Smith to take a leap in production as the Eagles’ No. 1 target.

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4. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago January 11, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis 90 stands for the National Anthem as there is a jet flyover during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2026. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20260111_faf_cs17_063 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Jordan Davis entered the NFL as an elite run defender, but he has developed into a more complete defensive tackle over the course of his career. He has a massive frame, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 314 pounds, and rare athleticism for that size. He’s consistently clogging running lanes and making it hard for interior offensive linemen in the league to create opportunities for their running backs.

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While the stats don’t jump off the screen, Davis has 10 career sacks, over 100 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss through his first four seasons. His impact exceeds the box score, as Philadelphia’s run defense has consistently ranked among the league’s best with Davis controlling the middle.

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5. Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State – 2016 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Sep 20, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up in front of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) before action at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz’s Eagles career is no doubt a roller coaster. After the Eagles traded up to take him second overall, Wentz immediately looked like the franchise quarterback the organization had been looking for. His 2017 season was nothing short of entertaining; he threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Although Nick Foles finished the job by leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title, Wentz’s MVP-caliber play helped put the team in a position to make that historic run. Across five seasons in Philadelphia, he threw for 16,811 yards, 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions while making one Pro Bowl. Injuries and inconsistency led to his departure, but his peak remains one of the highest among any Eagles quarterbacks this century.

6. Derek Barnett, EDGE, Tennessee – 2017 NFL Draft

Derek Barnett will always have a place in Eagles history because of one unforgettable play. During Super Bowl LII, Barnett recovered Tom Brady’s fumble late in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy. That moment alone made him a fan favorite.

Beyond that iconic play, Barnett had a productive career with the Eagles. Over six-plus seasons, he played in 70 games, having 21.5 sacks, 150 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 76 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. While he never developed into the elite pass rusher many expected from a first-round pick, Barnett was a solid contributor on six playoff teams and played an important role during one of the greatest eras in franchise history.

7. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. 3 rushes during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214117

After being a rotational player during his rookie season, Nolan Smith took a leap in year two and continued to develop into one of the Eagles’ starting edge rushers. The former Georgia standout uses his first step and motor to become a consistent contributor along Philadelphia’s front.

Throughout his first three seasons, Smith has 10.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s elite young pass rushers. His breakout helped offset the departures of some veterans from the roster and gave the Eagles another long-term building block on defense.

8. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL Draft Apr 24, 2025 Green Bay, WI, USA Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field WI USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250424_lbm_al2_246

It’s early in his career, but the flashes Jihaad Campbell showed in his rookie season were promising. He played more of a backup role in his rookie year, while Nakobe Dean recovered from an injury. Once Dean was healthy, Campbell took a back seat and became a rotational player.

Dean left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this past offseason, so it’s expected Campbell will step into the starting role for the Eagles in 2026. He was the 31st pick in the 2025 NFL draft and has elite range for a linebacker, along with versatility. He can line up anywhere, so expect him to be all over the field for the Eagles.

9. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State – 2019 NFL Draft

The Eagles took Andre Dillard 22nd overall, hoping he would eventually replace long-term left tackle Jason Peters. Coming out of Washington State, Dillard was viewed as one of the better pass protectors in the draft and appeared to be a perfect fit for Philadelphia’s offensive line.

Injuries and inconsistent play prevented him from securing the starting role. A torn biceps wiped out his entire 2020 season, and when healthy, he was unable to beat out Jordan Mailata for the left tackle job. Dillard played in 43 games with nine starts during his three seasons in Philadelphia before signing elsewhere in free agency. While he had good depth, he never developed into the franchise tackle the Eagles envisioned when they took him in the first round.

10. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2021: Chargers vs Eagles Nov 07 November 7, 2021: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor 18 in action against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones 93 during the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Christopher Szagola/CSM Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20211107_zaf_cs7_031.jpg ChrisxSzagolax csmphototwo818641

The Eagles entered the 2020 NFL Draft looking to add an explosive weapon to their receiving core, and they thought they had done so by taking Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The former TCU standout was expected to stretch defenses with his speed and become Wentz’s top target for years to come. Instead, his prime in Philadelphia was quickly defined by unmet expectations, especially after Justin Jefferson was taken one pick later.

Over two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor appeared in 28 games, catching 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns. Despite flashing his athleticism as both a receiver and return specialist, he struggled with drops and consistency before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings before the 2022 season. Reagor is simply one of the bigger first-round disappointments in franchise history.