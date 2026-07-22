Ranking the Raiders’ Last 10 First-Round Picks: Where Do Josh Jacobs and Ashton Jeanty Stack Up?

The Las Vegas Raiders are up for debate as the worst drafting team in the past decade. The franchise has found star players like Brock Bowers, Josh Jacobs, and Kolton Miller; the rest have truly failed to live up to expectations, with the exception of Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas has been in rebuilding purgatory because of how it’s handled the draft and, specifically, the first round. With a new era underway, led by talents like Bowers and Jeanty, the Raiders are hoping their recent draft history is behind them.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Raiders’ 2026 first-round pick, Fernando Mendoza. Here’s a ranking of the Raiders’ last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 8, 2024 Tampa, Florida, USA Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers 89 line up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20241208_nrs_fo8_0076

Bowers wasted no time proving he was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft. After a highly productive career at Georgia, Bowers quickly showed off the receiving skills he had as a tight end. The athleticism, burst, and route running all shone in his rookie year.

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As a rookie, Bowers set the NFL rookie record for receptions by a tight end (112) and receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,194) while earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors. Through his first two seasons, he’s already the centerpiece of the Raiders’ offense and one of the league’s most dangerous weapons.

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2. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA – 2018 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Miller may not have the accolades to show it, but he’s been one of the more consistent left tackles in the entire NFL. Miller was taken with the 15th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, despite facing criticism early in his career. He was viewed as more of an athlete coming out of college and a project at the tackle position. Since then, he’s developed into the cornerstone piece of the Raiders’ offensive line.

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Through eight seasons, Miller has started over 100 games, protecting multiple quarterbacks, and now has the job of protecting Mendoza. Linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve; Miller’s longevity and dependable play have made him one of the franchise’s most successful first-round selections in recent memory.

3. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2022: Raiders vs Bengals JAN 15 Saturday January 15, 2022: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr 4 hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs 28 during the NFL AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeat the Raiders 26-19 to advance to the NFL AFC Divisional round. Eric Canha/CSM Cincinnati Ohio USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20220115_zaf_c04_237.jpg EricxCanhax csmphototwo853326

Jacobs immediately showed he was one of the NFL’s top running backs after the Raiders selected him 24th overall in 2019. His combination of vision, power, and toughness made him a top weapon of the Las Vegas offense throughout his time with the franchise.

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Across five seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs rushed for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns while adding 197 receptions for 1,448 yards. His best season came in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards, earned First-Team All-Pro honors, and was selected to the Pro Bowl. Jacobs’ production and consistency made him one of the Raiders’ best draft picks of the last decade. The only reason he isn’t ahead of Miller is that he’s not on the team anymore.

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4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s still early in his career to fully see if Jeanty was worth the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that’s how bad the Raiders’ last 10 first-round picks have been. Jeanty had one of the more dominant careers in college for a running back and came into the NFL with heavy expectations. His stature is more bulky, but he has the explosiveness, vision, and versatility to be an every-down back.

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As a rookie, Jeanty was the focal point of the Raiders’ rushing attack while proving he can catch the ball out of the backfield as well. The contact balance and burst didn’t show themselves much, but when it did, it was fun to watch. Jeanty and Bowers are now the building blocks in terms of playmakers for the Raiders’ offense, with Mendoza leading the way.

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5. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2020: Raiders vs Jets DEC 06 December 6, 2020, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold 14 in action against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell 96 during the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Christopher Szagola/CSM East Rutherford New Jersey USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20201206_zaf_cs7_149.jpg ChrisxSzagolax csmphototwo703784

I can still remember the pure shock on my face when the Raiders took Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 Draft. Not a soul expected it, but the Raiders saw something in him. Ferrell helped Clemson win a national championship and entered the league as a polished defensive end, but never had the upside or raw power to be taken that early.

During four seasons with the Raiders, Ferrell had 10 sacks, 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback hits. While he developed into a solid rotational edge defender and a decent run stopper, he never produced like a top-five pick.

6. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State – 2019 NFL Draft

Known for his physical playstyle, Johnathan Abram was selected 27th overall to become the leader of the Raiders’ secondary. A shoulder injury ended his rookie season after just one game, hurting his development.

Abram returned to become a full-time starter, appearing in 49 games with Las Vegas and recording 255 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes defended. Although he consistently played with energy and toughness, struggles in coverage prevented him from becoming the impact safety the Raiders expected.

7. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III 11 carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 19 Raiders at Steelers Icon2109191021

Henry Ruggs III brought game-changing speed to the Raiders after being selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. During his brief NFL career, he flashed the ability to stretch defenses and become a top deep threat in the league.

Across 20 games with Las Vegas, Ruggs caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per reception. His career came to an abrupt end following a fatal DUI crash during the 2021 season that led to his release from the team. While the talent was there, off-field actions ended his career.

8. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago November 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20251130_zaf_c68_072 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

The Raiders selected Tyree Wilson seventh overall, hoping the rare size and athleticism would translate to the NFL. The expectations were high, but Wilson needed time to adjust to the NFL after a foot injury during his final college season.

Throughout his first three seasons, Wilson showed those flashes of becoming an impact edge defender, but never fully developed into one. The Raiders traded him this offseason to the New Orleans Saints.

9. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State – 2020 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Damon Arnette was expected to become the leader of the Raiders’ secondary after being taken 19th overall in the 2020 Draft. The former Ohio State standout had the physical tools to develop into an NFL starting cornerback.

His time in Las Vegas was short-lived. Arnette appeared in just 13 games, recording 29 tackles, three passes defended and no interceptions before being released midway through his second season following multiple off-field incidents. Both his on-field production and off-field issues made Arnette one of the Raiders’ most disappointing first-round picks of the last decade.

10. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – 2021 NFL Draft

The Raiders thought they found a long-term answer along the offensive line when they took Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. A consensus All-American at Alabama and a winner of the Outland Trophy, Leatherwood entered the league with expectations to become a starter.

Instead, his NFL career quickly fell apart. Leatherwood struggled with penalties and pass protection during his rookie season before being released by the Raiders just one year after being drafted. He started 17 games as a rookie, but failed to establish himself as a reliable offensive lineman.