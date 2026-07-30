Ranking the San Francisco 49ers’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have consistently been one of the NFL’s best teams over the past decade. But that hasn’t necessarily meant they’ve consistently found talent in the NFL Draft. They certainly have found their fair share of hidden gems, but when it comes to the first round, it’s been hit or miss in the era of general manager John Lynch. Still, they’ve found franchise stars like Nick Bosa over the past decade, so it hasn’t been all bad.

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San Francisco didn’t have a first-round pick in 2026, so there won’t be a player to worry about from this past draft. Here’s the ranking of the 49ers’ last 10 first-round picks from best to worst.

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1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Dec 22, 2024 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa 97 stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20241222_JFV_bv1_006

No first-round pick has had a greater impact on the 49ers over the past decade than Bosa. Selected second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa helped boost the San Francisco pass rush, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year while helping lead the team to the Super Bowl in his first season.

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Through eight NFL seasons, Bosa has established himself as one of football’s most dominant defensive players. He has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and has over 60 sacks in his career. Injuries have started to impact his career, but he’s still the face of the San Francisco defense alongside Fred Warner.

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2. DeForest Buckner, DT, Oregon – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts Sep 14, 2025 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner 99 brings down Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGracexHollarsx 20250914_szo_usa_0510

Before becoming an All-Pro with the Indianapolis Colts, DeForest Buckner established himself as one of the NFL’s premier interior defensive linemen in San Francisco. Selected seventh overall in 2016, Buckner combined elite size, strength and athleticism to anchor the 49ers’ defensive front.

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During four seasons with San Francisco, Buckner totaled 28.5 sacks, 263 tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 74 quarterback hits, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and helping lead the franchise to Super Bowl LIV. His dominant play made him one of the league’s best defensive tackles and one of the 49ers’ better first-round picks over the past decade.

3. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 19: Mike McGlinchey 69 of Denver Broncos celebrates a game winning field goaling at the end of the second half of a game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High on October 19, 2025 in Denver, CO.Photo by John McGloughlin/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 19 Giants at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25101920

Mike McGlinchey became an immediate starter after the 49ers selected him ninth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His physicality in the running game helped establish San Francisco as one of the NFL’s better rushing offenses, while his durability made him a fixture on the offensive line.

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Across five seasons with the 49ers, McGlinchey started 69 regular-season games, helping the team reach two NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LIV. Although his pass protection was occasionally criticized, his contributions as a run blocker and as a dependable starter made him one of the better first-round picks of the Kyle Shanahan era.

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4. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: 49ers vs Commanders DEC 31 December 31 2023: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. 8 runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 99 during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. Reggie Hildred/CSM Credit Image: Reggie Hildred/Cal Media Landover California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231231_zma_c04_040.jpg ReggiexHildredx csmphotothree217041

Selected 14th overall to replace Buckner, Javon Kinlaw entered the NFL with great expectations. Injuries limited much of his early career, but he’s gradually developed into an impactful interior defender capable of disrupting both the run and passing game.

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Through his first time in San Francisco, Kinlaw flashed the dominant physical traits that made him a first-round pick while becoming an important contributor along one of the NFL’s deepest defensive fronts. Although he never fully matched Buckner’s production, Kinlaw developed into a productive starter when healthy.

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5. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago Sport Themen der Woche KW37 Sport Bilder des Tages September 9, 2024, Santa Clara, Calif, USA: NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: 49ers vs Jets: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 misses a touchdown catch in the first half at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara USA – ZUMAk13_ 20240909_zap_k13_015 Copyright: xPaulxKurodax CREDIT: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If you’ve been on social media over the past couple of months, Brandon Aiyuk probably hasn’t painted the best picture of himself. But when he was on the field and healthy, he showed why San Francisco took him with the 25th overall pick. He has a good combination of route-running, yards after the catch, and big-play potential, making him a perfect fit for Shanahan’s offense.

Throughout his first six seasons, Aiyuk has recorded multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. His ability to create separation is special; he just hasn’t been able to show it recently because of off-field issues.

6. Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago December 09, 2018: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) checks the video board, during a NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers at the Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. /CSM NFL 2018: Broncos vs 49ers DEC 09 – ZUMAc04_ 20181209_zaf_c04_734 Copyright: xValeriexShoapsx

After a dominant collegiate career at Stanford, Solomon Thomas was selected third overall in the 2017 NFL Draft with expectations of becoming the centerpiece of the 49ers’ defensive line. While he developed into a respected teammate and solid rotational defender, he never became the dominant force many expected.

During four seasons with San Francisco, Thomas recorded 95 tackles, six sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits. Although his production fell short of expectations for a top-three pick, Thomas remained a valuable member of the team’s defensive line rotation before departing in free agency.

7. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Jan 5, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall 14 looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20250105_hlf_ak4_082

The 49ers surprised some analysts by selecting Ricky Pearsall in the first round, but the former Florida receiver has quickly shown why San Francisco valued his versatility and route-running ability. His reliable hands and football IQ earned him a role in Shanahan’s offense early in his career.

Through his first two seasons, Pearsall continued to develop into a dependable receiving option while demonstrating the versatility to line up across the formation. Although he’s still building his resume, early signs point to strong production in the 49ers’ offense if he can stay on the field.

8. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Oct 26, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 scrambles in the pocket under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams 98 during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 20251026_tcs_at5_012

It’s only been one season for Mykel Williams, and he tore his ACL during it. He hasn’t had much time to prove his first-round worth to 49ers fans just yet, but the hope is that will change in 2026.

As a rookie, Williams earned rotational snaps while flashing the disruptive traits that made him one of the top edge rushers in the 2025 draft class. His long-term potential remains extremely high, and he has all the tools to be disruptive in stopping the run.

9. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama – 2017 NFL Draft

Reuben Foster possessed first-round talent and looked like one of the steals of the 2017 NFL Draft when the 49ers selected him 31st overall. When healthy, Foster flashed those elite instincts and physical traits that made him fun to watch in college.

However, injuries and multiple off-field incidents derailed his career in San Francisco. Across two seasons, Foster played 16 games, recording 101 tackles and 10 tackles for loss before being released during the 2018 season. Despite his undeniable talent, his tenure with the 49ers ended far sooner than anyone anticipated.

10. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – MAY 31: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance 5 hands the ball off to running back Christian McCaffrey 23 during the team s OTA practice on May 31, 2023, at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 31 San Francisco 49ers OTA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230531069

The 49ers made one of the boldest moves in recent draft history when they traded three first-round picks to move up and select Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance entered the league with elite athleticism and upside.

Unfortunately, injuries and limited opportunities prevented Lance from developing into San Francisco’s franchise quarterback. He appeared in just eight games, throwing for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 235 rushing yards before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season. Given the draft capital the 49ers surrendered to acquire him, Lance stands as one of the franchise’s biggest draft disappointments.