Ranking the 10 Best NFL Players of Larry Fitzgerald’s Era

Larry Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year after his legendary 17-year career. Fitzgerald will be joined by Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri in the most recent class being inducted into Canton. Fitzgerald was an 11-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, a part of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team, and won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He was one of the most consistent receivers we’ve seen in NFL history, which is why he deserves to get inducted.

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Over the next few weeks, we at EssentiallySports are honoring the 2026 Hall of Fame class, and last week, we paid homage to Luke Kuechly. This week, it’s time for Larry Fitzgerald to get recognized, and today, we’ll be ranking him against players he competed against throughout his NFL career.

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1. Tom Brady

Imago HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 05: New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady (12) raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the victory during the New England Patriots 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)) NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LI – Falcons v Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon020517035251

Houston TX February 05 New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady 12 raises The Vince Lombardi Trophy to Celebrate The Victory during The New England Patriots 34 28 Victory Over The Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl left ON February 5 2017 AT NRG Stage in Houston TX Photo by Rich Graessle Icon Sports Wire NFL American Football men USA Feb 05 Super Bowl left Falcons v Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon020517035251

No player defined Larry Fitzgerald’s era more than Tom Brady. He’s been on a ton of these lists if you’ve been reading along over the past couple of weeks, and he should be. Brady spent nearly two decades dominating the NFL and building a resume unlike any player in league history. Brady won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP’s and three league MVPs while consistently leading his team deep into the postseason.

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What separated Brady from his peers wasn’t his longevity but his ability to continue winning regardless of roster changes or coaching adjustments. His final championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43 only strengthened his case as the greatest player in NFL history. When discussing the defining players in Fitzgerald’s era, Brady has to be at the top of the list.

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2. Peyton Manning

USA Today via Reuters Dec 30 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) calls an audible in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Before Tom Brady ultimately became the undisputed great player of the era, Peyton Manning spent years serving as the NFL’s gold standard at quaterback. Manning won five MVP awards and transformed the quaterback position through his preparation, football IQ and command at the line of scrimmage.

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Manning led both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos to Super Bowl titles while having some of the most dominant passing seasons in league history. His 2013 campaign, in which he threw 55 touchdown passes, is still one of the greatest quaterback seasons we’ve ever seen. Manning’s influence on how offenses operate today can still be felt.

3. Aaron Donald

USA Today via Reuters Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrate following a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald showed what was possible from the defensive tackle position. Despite his size concerns coming into the NFL, he became one of the most dominant defenders the sport has ever seen. Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and earned seven consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections during his career. Offensive coordinators had to shift entire game plans to try to slow him down, yet few teams actually succeeded.

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Donald’s rare blend of quickness, power, and technique allowed him to dominate games from the interior in a way we’ve rarely seen. By the time he retired, many had Donald as the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history.

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4. Aaron Rodgers

There are a few quarterbacks who have played the position better than Aaron Rodgers. After taking over as the Green Bay Packers starter in 2008, Rodgers quickly established himself as one of the league’s most efficient and talented passers. His ability to make difficult throws while limiting turnovers helped him win four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl title. Rogers consistently ranked among the NFL’s best quarterbacks throughout the 2010s and produced numerous highlight-reel plays that seemed impossible for most players. His combination of arm talent, moblilty and efficiency makes him one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

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5. Drew Brees

Imago Drew Brees Breaks All-Time Passing Yards Record as The New Orleans Saints take on The Washington Redskins during Monday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

No quarterback threw for more yards during Fitzgerald’s playing career than Drew Brees. After signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2006, Brees helped transform the franchise into a consistent contender while rewriting the NFL record book.

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Brees led the league in passing yards seven times and retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions. Brees guided New Orleans to its first Super Bowl title during the 2009 season and became one of the most accurate quarterbacks the game has ever seen. Despite lacking the championships of some other quarterbacks on this list, his production and consistency place him among the greatest players of the era.

6. Ray Lewis

Imago Syndication: The Tennessean Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans late in the game during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Adelphia Coliseum Jan. 7, 2001. Nashville TN , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeorgexWalkerxIVx/xThexTennesseanx 17540108

Ray Lewis entered the league years before Fitzgerald, but he was still one of football’s most dominant leaders throughout much of Fitzgerald’s career. The longtime Baltimore Ravens linebacker built a reputation as the emotional heartbeat of one of the NFL’s most successful organizations. Lewis earned 12 Pro Bowl selections, won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and helped the Ravens to two Super Bowl championships. His sideline-to-sideline range, football IQ, and leadership made him one of the most complete linemen in league history. Even as the NFL evolved into a pass-heavy league, Lewis remained one of the sport’s most respected defensive figures.

7. J.J. Watt

At his peak, J.J. Watt was arguably the most dominant defensive player in football. The Houston Texans star terrorized opposing offenses throughout the 2010s with his elite pass-rushing ability and rare versatility. Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and recorded over 100 career sacks despite battling injuries later in his career. Between 2012 and 2015, he had one of the greatest streaks ever by a defensive player, routinely impacting games as a pass rusher, run defender and sometimes as an offensive weapon.

Few defenders controlled the games the way Watt did during his prime, making him one of the most influential players of Fitzgerald’s era.

8. Larry Fitzgerald

Imago Larry Fitzgerald, WR – 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2026 )

Few players were as respected throughout the NFL as Larry Fitzgerald. The third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft quickly developed into one of the most reliable and productive wide receivers the league has ever seen.

Fitzgerald retired second all-time in receiving yards with 17,492 and finished his career with 121 receiving touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, he became known for his professionalism, durability, and consistency. His legendary 2008 postseason run remains one of the greatest playoff performances by a receiver, as he recorded 546 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just four games. While he never won a Super Bowl, Fitzgerald’s longevity and excellence helped make him one of the defining players of his generation.

9. Ed Reed

Imago Bildnummer: 12714653 Datum: 03.02.2013 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

3 February 2013: Safety (20) Ed Reed of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates and holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Superbowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 03 Super Bowl XLVII – 49ers v Ravens PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon9101302030536; American Football USA NFL Superbowl XLVII Sieg Sieger Siegerehrung Objekte Trophäe Vince Lombardi Trophy Jubel xdp x0x 2013 quer Aufmacher premiumd

Image number 12714653 date 03 02 2013 Copyright imago Icon Smi 3 February 2013 Safety 20 Ed Reed of The Baltimore Ravens Celebrates and holds Up The Vince Lombardi Trophy After defeating The San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl AT The Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans La NFL American Football men USA Feb 03 Super Bowl 49ers v Ravens PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY American Football USA NFL Super Bowl Victory Winner Award Ceremony Objects Trophy Vince Lombardi Trophy cheering x0x 2013 horizontal Highlight premiumd

There weren’t many defenders who could impact the game the way Ed Reed did. The Baltimore Ravens legend was the ultimate ball hawk, possessing unmatched instincts and playmaking ability at safety. Reed recorded 64 interceptions during his career and routinely turned takeaways into game-changing touchdowns.

Reed was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-team All-Pro. Reed helped anchor one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. His ability to disguise coverages and bait quarterbacks into mistakes changed the way offenses approached elite safeties, cementing his status as one of the greatest defensive backs ever.

10. Adrian Peterson

Imago Bildnummer: 05253793 Datum: 13.12.2009 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

December 13 2009: Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs with the ball. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 30 to 10 at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon2520912134659; Herren American Football USA NFL Aktion vdig xsk 2009 quer

Image number 05253793 date 13 12 2009 Copyright imago Icon Smi December 13 2009 Minnesota Vikings Running Back Adrian Peterson 28 Runs with The Ball The Minnesota Vikings defeated The Cincinnati Bengals by A Score of 30 to 10 AT Mall of America Field AT H H H Metro Dome Minneapolis PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY men American Football USA NFL Action shot Vdig xsk 2009 horizontal

There have been plenty of great running backs during Larry Fitzgerald’s era, but few could match Adrian Peterson’s combination of power, speed and explosiveness. He was selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. Peterson immediately became one of the NFL’s most feared offensive weapons. He rushed for over 14,900 yards and 120 touchdowns during his career while earning seven Pro Bowl selections and four First-team All-Pro honors.

One of Peterson’s defining moments came in 2012 when he rushed for 2,097 yards, finished just eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, and won MVP. In an era increasingly dominated by passing attacks, Peterson proved a running back could still carry an entire franchise on his shoulders.