Ranking the Top 5 Defensive Duos in the NFL Heading Into the 2026 Season

The NFL is filled with defensive stars capable of taking over a game on their own, but having two elite defenders working together can completely change the way an offense approaches a matchup.

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Whether it’s generating pressure, locking down receivers, or creating turnovers, the league’s best defensive duos can make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. With the 2026 season right around the corner, here are the five best defensive duos in the NFL.

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1. Myles Garret & Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams

Imago GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 13: Former Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on January 13, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 13 NFC Wild Card Playoffs – Vikings at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202501130162

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Even with Aaron Donald being removed from football for two years, how can you not have this duo at the No. 1 spot?

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The Los Angeles Rams already made one of the biggest defensive moves of the offseason by trading for Myles Garrett. Now they’ve added one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history to the same front. Donald and Garrett, two players who have won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards and first-team All-Pro selections.

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What makes this duo even crazier is that Garrett is coming off a historic season. He just finished with 23 sacks, breaking the single-season record for the award, and looks as dominant as ever. The combination of the two creates a nightmare for offensive lines because double-teaming one player leaves the other in a one-on-one matchup.

The biggest question is how much Donald has left after his two-year absence, and whether he’s even close to the player he once was. The NFL is in trouble.

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2. Will Anderson Jr. & Danielle Hunter – Houston Texans

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 enters the field during pregame introductions prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_100 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

If you want a pure-pass-rushing duo, this one is it. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are two of the main reasons why this Houston Texans defense is regarded as the best in the league. Both were ranked top 10 in quarterback pressures last season and in sacks. The two earned All-Pro honors last season and established themselves as the best edge duo in the league.

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Anderson has taken this league by storm and is clearly one of the best young players in the sport. Hunter brings experience to the duo, but has the same power and ability to win consistently from the edge. The Texans made sure to reward Anderson for his efforts, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Offenses can’t simply dedicate all their attention to Anderson. If an offensive tackle gets help against him, Hunter can take advantage of his one-on-one matchup and get to the quaterback. That was evident when the two combined for 50 sacks over two seasons.

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3. Micah Parsons & Xavier McKinney – Green Bay Packers

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 07: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 is introduced during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Bears at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512070493

This might be the most interesting duo on this list because these two players affect the game in a completely different way. Didn’t want to make this list just edge rushers, so expanded into the secondary with the No. 3 spot.

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Micah Parsons gives the Green Bay Packers an elite pass rusher who can line up all over the defensive front. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors last season despite missing time in the season with an ACL injury. Xavier McKinney operates on the back end and has established himself as one of the NFL’s best playmaking safeties, having 10 interceptions in two years with the Packers.

That creates an interesting dynamic for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Parsons’ ability to generate pressure can force quarterbacks into making quicker decisions, while McKinney is one of the players who can capitalize on those mistakes.

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The reason these two are high on this list is what the Green Bay defense would be without them. Erase these two, and that unit is one of the worst in the league talent-wise. Both of these players carry a heavy load, but have shown the ability to handle it well. Even with Parsons returning from an injury this season, these two will cause havoc.

4. Patrick Surtain II & Nik Bonito – Denver Broncos

Imago December 15, 2024, Denver, Colorado, USA: Broncos OLB NIK BONITTO celebrates in the end zone after a pick 6 during the 2nd. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon.The Broncos beat the Colts 31-13. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20241215_zaf_av4_046 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

This is probably the most underrated duo on this list, and it shouldn’t be.

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Patrick Surtain II and Nik Bonitto aren’t playing the same position, but that’s exactly what makes this pairing so intriguing. Surtain can take away an opposing team’s top receiver on the outside, while Bonitto can make life rough on the quaterback.

Surtain enters 2026 having won a Defensive Player of the Year award and voted the No. 10 on the 2026 NFL Top 100, while Bonitto landed at No. 32. They’re also two of six Denver Broncos players to make the list.

Bonitto finished top 10 in the league last season in pressures and sacks. He’s developed into a legitimate pass-rushing star, while Surtain’s coverage ability allows Denver to be more aggressive with its pressure packages.

That’s the key to this pairing: coverage creates pressure, and pressure creates opportunities for coverage.

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5. Kyle Hamilton & Malaki Starks – Baltimore Ravens

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Nov 7, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton 14 reacts after tips a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 pass during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 241107_twg_gb3_0037

This might be the duo with the highest long-term ceiling.

Kyle Hamilton has already become one of the NFL’s most versatile defensive players. He can line up deep, in the box, in the slot, and around the line of scrimmage. Now, Baltimore has Malaki Starks to develop alongside him.

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Starks enters his second season, and the Baltimore Ravens expect him to take another step forward after an encouraging rookie campaign. He’s already talked about how much he’s learned from Hamilton, calling Hamilton a unique player.

The possibilities are exciting because Hamilton doesn’t need to stay in one role. Baltimore can move him around and use Starks as more of that deep safety role. That makes it much harder for quarterbacks to determine where the pressure and coverage are coming from before the snap.

With Baltimore’s improved pass rush from this offseason, expect these two to take more gambles in 2026.