Ranking the Washington Commander’s’ Last 10 First-Round Draft Picks

The Washington Commanders have had highs and frustrating lows over the past decade, but their first-round picks have played a major role in shaping the franchise’s identity. From building one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive fronts to finally landing a franchise quaterback in Jayden Daniels, Washington has hit on a couple of major players in the draft. At the same time, the team is now perfect, and they have their fair share of misses in the first round.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Commanders’ 2026 first-round selection since they haven’t seen an NFL field yet. Here’s a ranking of Washington’s last 10 first-round draft picks, from best to worst.

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1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU – 2024 NFL Draft

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It didn’t take long for Daniels to become the face of the Commanders franchise. He was taken second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the former LSU Heisman Trophy winner immediately transformed Washington’s offense with his elite athleticism, deep ball accuracy and poise

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Daniels had one of the greatest rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history, leading the Commanders back to the playoffs and all the way to the NFC Championship game. While the team fell short, his ability to create explosive plays both through the air and on the ground changed the organization’s entire mindset. With Washington viewed as one of the NFC’s rising contenders, Daniels has established himself as one of the franchise’s most impactful first-round picks of the past decade, and he looks poised to hold that title for years to come.

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2. Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jonathan Allen has been everything the Commanders hoped for when they took him 17th overall in the 2017 draft. He battled injuries throughout his career, but he’s developed into one of the league’s most complete defensive tackles.

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Allen earned multiple Pro Bowl selections while producing as both a run defender and pass rusher. His leadership and professionalism helped stabilize a franchise that was constantly changing throughout his tenure. For nearly a decade, Allen was one of the few constants on the Commanders, making him one of the best draft picks of the past decade. Allen is now on the Cincinnati Bengals after spending one season in Minnesota.

3. Daron Payne, DT, Alabama – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne 94 stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Washington Northwest Stadium DC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250610_gkb_sb4_112

When in doubt, draft a defensive lineman from the SEC; it’ll typically work out. That’s what the Commanders thought in back-to-back drafts, and it worked out for them. Daron Payne has been an anchor on Washington’s defensive line since entering the league, and he’s developed into one of the NFL’s most consistent interior defensive linemen. What stands out about his game is his elite run defense, but mixed with his ability to disrupt the pocket at the right times.

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His breakout campaign in 2022, in which he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks and earned a Pro Bowl selection, earned him a contract extension and cemented his status as one of the franchise’s foundational players over the past decade. Alongside Allen, Payne formed one of the best defensive tackle duos, giving opposing offensive lines a constant problem on the interior.

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4. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State – 2019 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Montez Sweat has quietly become one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers during his time in the league. The former Mississippi State standout has elite athleticism to get upfield and make quarterbacks pay. He’s had multiple double-digit sack seasons in his career.

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Sweat played a major role in building one of the league’s best defensive fronts alongside Allen, Payne and Chase Young. The Commanders did trade him to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2023 season; his impact on the organization was still felt. His production and consistency were two reasons he’s in the top half of this list.

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5. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State – 2020 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) and Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) sit on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Few defensive prospects entered the NFL with as much hype as Chase Young. After dominating college football at Ohio State, Young wasted no time making an impact, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year with seven and a half sacks and four forced fumbles in his first season.

Injuries derailed what appeared to be a promising career in Washington. A torn ACL limited Young over the next two seasons, and he was never able to recapture the dominance he had as a rookie in Washington. The Commanders eventually traded him before he later rebuilt his value elsewhere. While his tenure didn’t live up to the lofty expectations, Young still produced one of the most impressive rookie seasons in franchise history.

6. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago November 16, 2025, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Josh Conerly Jr. of the Washington Commanders looks on during the National Football League NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025 Madrid Game, match played between Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders at Bernabeu stadium on November 16, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20251116_zaa_a181_031 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

It’s still early in his career, but Josh Conerly Jr. has shown flashes to rank here at No. 6. He was taken late in the first round of the 2025 draft to help strengthen the right side of Washington’s offensive line to protect franchise quaterback Jayden Daniels. Conerly quickly showcased the athleticism that made him a first-round prospect, but he just struggled with technique early on.

He went through those growing pains and kept coming back stronger. He improved throughout the season and eventually looked comfortable against NFL competition. Conerly seems to be the long-term answer the Commanders are looking for at right tackle.

7. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky – 2021 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jamin Davis entered the NFL as one of the most atheltic linebackers in his draft class after an outstanding final season at Kentucky. Washington believed his speed and versatility would allow him to become the centerpiece of its defense for years to come.

Instead, Davis struggled to find a consistent role with the Commanders throughout his career. He showed flashes at both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, but never fully developed at either position. Coaching changes and scheme adjustments also contributed to his rocky development. Davis still was a good rotational defender, but he fell short of the expectations that come with being a first-round pick.

8. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson 2 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019105

Washington selected Jahan Dotson, hoping he’d become a dynamic playmaker alongside Terry McLaurin. The former Penn State receiver flashed that ability early in his career, showcasing reliable hands and contested-catch ability.

However, consistency wasn’t easy to come by. Dotson struggled to find his footing in an offense that underwent multiple quarterback and coaching changes. Dotson never produced the breakout season many thought he’d eventually have and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after two seasons. Although he remains a solid depth option, he never became the type of player who’d be taken in the first round.

9. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State – 2019 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After a record-breaking season at Ohio State, Dwayne Haskins looked like the quarterback Washington had been searching for. The local product threw 50 touchdown passes during his lone season as the starter and convinced the Commanders to take him with the 15th overall pick.

Unfortunately, Haskins never developed into Washington’s franchise quaterback and he struggled to find consistency on the field. After less than two seasons, Washington released him, and he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. While his NFL career never reached the heights many expected, Haskins’ tragic passing in 2022 remains one of the saddest stories the league has had in recent memory.

10. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 1, 2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 catches a touchdown pass past Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes 13 during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20231001_bs_sq4_0383b

The Commanders surprised many draft analysts when they selected Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 draft (Christian Gonzalez went right after). He had strong ball production at Mississippi State, making him an intriguing prospect, but concerns about his size followed him into the NFL.

Those concerns showed themselves quickly. Forbes struggled against bigger, more physical receivers and was frequently targeted by opposing quarterbacks. He flashes his instincts and playmaking ability at times, but never found the consistency in Washington’s secondary and fell out of the starting lineup. The Commanders moved on from him in just two seasons, making Forbes one of the organization’s biggest first-round disappointments in the past decade.