Ranking Top Performers From Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Combine

- Defensive prospects reshaped the board on Day 1 of the NFL Combine
- Elite testing locked multiple defenders into top-10, first-round range
- Historic athletic showings separated true blue-chip talent from the rest
The first day of the NFL combine wrapped up with impressive performances from many of the top defensive prospects. With the difference between picks costing millions of dollars, these top prospects helped their case on Thursday.
Many of these players solidified their projections as top-10 picks, while others proved they belong in the first round. What were the greatest performances by the top prospects in the draft?
5. DT Caleb Banks, Florida
Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks is a beast at 6-foot-6 and 327 lbs.
It was Banks’ measurements that blew scouts away. He recorded 35-inch arms and 10 7/8 inch hands. But his testing was just as impressive, running a 5.04 40-yard dash despite being 327 pounds. He also boasted an impressive 1.76-second 10-yard split.
Banks is a great combination of size and athleticism and has solidified himself as a first-round pick.
40-Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds
10-Yard-Split: 1.76 seconds
Vertical Jump: 32 inches
Broad Jump: 9’6″
4. EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker is an absolute unit. At 6-foot-4, 263 lbs, Parker performed beyond expectations, running a 4.68 40-yard dash and a 34-inch vertical. Despite being significantly bigger than most of the defensive ends at the combine, Parker ran the sixth-best time.
Parker’s projections have been all over the place. He’s made appearances in first-round mock drafts by experts, but for the most part, he has been a day two guy. But his impressive measurables, combined with unmatched athleticism, make his case for a first-round pick more relevant.
40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds
10-Yard-Split: 1.61 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 10’00”
3. LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese’s name has fluctuated throughout the early process of the draft. Some have seen him go as early as No. 2 overall, but others mock him falling slightly out of the top-10.
His combine performance was going to be big in his draft stock. If he performed well, Reese would solidify himself as a top pick, but a lackluster performance could make his chances of falling a reality.
Luckily for Reese, he impressed. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, the Ohio State prospect ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and a freak 1.58 10-yard split, which is the sixth best all time among edge rushers. Reese made every drill look easy and solidified himself as a top-10 pick. Reese, however, didn’t participate in many drills.
40-Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds
10-Yard-Split: 1.58 seconds
2. EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey was already rising on the board, being mocked as early as the second-overall pick. His impressive combine performance only boosted his chances of being a top-three selection.
Bailey ran an incredible 4.51 40-yard dash and landed an impressive 10’9″ broad jump. The top edge rusher combines his proven athleticism with an ultra-productive season at Texas Tech, logging 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
At 6-foot-4, 251 lbs, Bailey is an athletic freak and proved it all at the combine. His impressive performance on top of other edge rusher concerns at the combine makes him the clear No. 1 edge rusher on the board.
40-Yard Dash: 4.5 seconds
10-Yard-Split: 1.62 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35 inches
Broad Jump: 10’9″
1. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Linebacker Sonny Styles was the talk of the combine. Measuring at 6-foot-5, 244 lbs, Styles ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and an incredible 43.5″ vertical jump. According to NFL.com, Styles ranked first in the combine in production score and athleticism score.
Entering the combine, Styles was seen as a mid-first round pick, but his unbelievable combine performance will likely make him shoot up boards.
In 2025, Styles logged 46 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. The Ohio State linebacker is just another Buckeye to cement themselves as a top-10 pick.