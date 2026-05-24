Rashee Rice Could Face Another NFL Suspension After Chiefs WR Receives Jail Sentence

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was hit with a major legal setback this week after a probation violation landed him behind bars for 30 days. The situation escalated after the 26-year-old failed a drug test, which triggered an immediate jail sentence tied to his felony conviction in last year’s street-racing incident.

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Rice had originally been given the flexibility to decide when to serve the sentence. However, the alleged positive THC test changed those plans quickly. While Rice has already faced suspension stemming from the incident, Outkick’s Bobby Burack believes the NFL could now consider an additional disciplinary action tied specifically to the failed drug test.

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“The general consensus is that there is ‘no precedent’ for this. On one hand, he’s technically serving time for a crime for which the NFL already suspended him. The 30-day jail sentence was already agreed upon; it was just expedited after his violation. On the other hand, the probation violation is ‘new.'” Bobby Burack noted on X. “Under the PCP, anything that makes the NFL look bad can technically trigger a suspension. Back to the first hand, the NFL no longer suspends players for THC, which is the reason Rice was found in violation. Back to the other, he could still be suspended for violating probation, regardless of what caused it.”

Burack also shared the possibility that the NFL could still have a major say in Rice’s availability for the start of the season. It’s uncertain whether the Chiefs receiver suits up in Week 1 or stays suspended deep into November. Meanwhile, Rice has officially been booked into the Dallas County Jail and is expected to be released on June 16. The ruling has already disrupted Rice’s offseason in a big way, forcing the WR to miss voluntary OTAs and sidelining him for mandatory minicamp as well.

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According to league rules, the NFL may consider disciplinary action under two separate policies.

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One possibility comes under the NFL’s substance abuse policy, which includes THC, classified under marijuana, as part of the league’s drug testing panel. A positive test typically results in a fine, but the policy also allows for suspensions in cases tied to legal violations involving banned substances.

And since Rice’s case reportedly involves deferred adjudication, he could technically face up to a four-game suspension as a first-time offender, unless the league determines there are aggravating circumstances.

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He could also face scrutiny under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which prohibits the illegal use or possession of drugs and alcohol. Unlike the substance abuse policy, however, the conduct policy does not lay out a fixed punishment for drug-related cases.

Imago August 22, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game against the Chicago Bearsat GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250822_zma_c04_022 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Not to forget, there are high chances that Rice would be viewed as a ‘repeat offender’ under the personal conduct policy after already serving a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 season after his initial arrest.

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“Obviously, the league will investigate what happened here, but in some ways, punishing Rice again would seem like a form of double jeopardy,” CBS Sports reporter Jonathon Jones wrote. “The league has relaxed its prohibitions on marijuana in recent years. But the NFL’s personal conduct policy gives it broad latitude, and any misstep by someone who served a multi-game suspension within the past year could logically make them a candidate for repeat-offender status.”

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While Rashee Rice faces jail time for violating the terms of his probation, the Chiefs receiver also underwent an important medical procedure, which will be important for the Chiefs’ chances in the 2026 season.

Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before his 30-day sentence

Before being handed a 30-day jail sentence for violating his parole, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice had cleanup surgery on his right knee. The procedure was done to take out any loose debris that led to inflammation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the development and confirmed that Rice will be sidelined for two months but is expected to be ready for training camp later this summer.

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The ESPN report further added that Rice had surgery in Dallas but wasn’t aware of facing a sentence after violating the terms of his probation. Now, as the receiver will continue his sentence in Dallas County jail, Rice won’t receive any type of medical attention or rehab, leading to a delayed recovery after last week’s surgery until his scheduled release on June 16.

All while Rashee Rice recovers from his surgery alongside his 30-day sentence, his contract extension could be in jeopardy as he gears up for the final year of his rookie contract. The possibility of that extension remains uncertain “at least for now,” per a league source cited by FOX Sports.