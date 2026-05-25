Rashee Rice Receives Bad News on Chiefs Future Days After Jail Sentence

2026 is becoming darker by the day for Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice. Now in prison, what looked like a promising career in 2023 is now standing on its last legs. There is now a strong possibility that the WR might not get a chance to wear the red and gold after the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on May 24 that the Chiefs “have no plans” to sign Rice to a long-term extension. The 2026 season is the wide receiver’s final year in his four-year, $6.4 million contract with the Chiefs.

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Rice was already serving a five-year probation, per the verdict on his involvement in a six-car pile-up in Dallas in 2024. He was also sentenced to a month in prison, but the judge allowed him to serve the time whenever he was capable. But just a few days back, he tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), i.e., cannabis, which is a probation violation. Rice was promptly sent to prison and is now going to miss the OTAs. He will be out on June 16.

According to FOX Sports’ Bobby Burrack, the NFL Player Conduct Policy can trigger a suspension if the players paint the league in a bad light. The league isn’t so harsh when it comes to cannabis usage, but Rice could still face suspension for violating his probation. He might also face suspension as a repeat offender of more than six games.

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The NFL had already suspended Rice for six games last year in response to his conviction. He was also pulled out of the Chiefs’ practice field and suspended without pay. Before that season, the WR had also missed time in 2024 due to an injury. The attention over his off-field life has overshadowed his on-field production.

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Rice was drafted in the second round with the 55th pick by the Chiefs in 2023. His rookie season remains the only year he made an impact in the Chiefs’ offense, tallying 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. 2026 might have made his case for earning an extension from the Chiefs, but that does not seem likely anymore.

Rice’s time in prison is not the only problem he is dealing with. Schefter also reported previously that the WR went under the knife for a clean-up surgery on his right knee, just one week before he was forced to serve his time. The surgery would have put him out for two months, but his time away from the Chiefs’ medical staff is now going to hamper this timeline.

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NFL Insider weighs in on the what-ifs concerning Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs

Rice’s numbers in 2023 proved that he has the potential to be a consistent WR1 for an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. Entering the 2026 season, with Hollywood Brown now with the Philadelphia Eagles, Rice was the only dependable replacement in the WR room. Had this been his year, the wideout would have earned a whopping amount of money with a new contract, per Schefter.

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“What I think of here is the opportunity that he is squandering,” he said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “If Rashee Rice were a clean player with no off-the-field issues, with no injuries, we’d be talking about a new contract this offseason in excess of $40 million a year.”

Rice’s annual pay in his initial contract was only $1.6 million. Had he delivered this year, he would definitely have bumped that number to the 10s or 20s, if not the 40s.

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The Chiefs’ WR had cleared an NFL investigation into his domestic abuse allegations, which gave him one green light to return this year. But that little room that was freed up vanished when he violated his probation. This should push the Chiefs to pivot to a new, dependable name to fix the passing attack.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio claimed that Kansas City might be looking at A.J. Brown to fill in the gap after June 1. And, free agents Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill remain available. A veteran core in the offense will not disappoint the Chiefs this season.

But the onus is on Rice to prove that he is worthy of an extension. Once he is out and finishes his intense knee rehab, he will return to a completely unforgiving locker room. Rice will enter the ultimate “prove-it” scenario this fall.