“Rather Get Fined”: Packers Star Xavier McKinney Calls Out Biased Officiating in Loss to Lions

The Green Bay Packers had plenty to say about the officiating after their 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. From roughing-the-passer calls to an unnecessary roughness flag on Devonte Wyatt, several decisions drew criticism from Green Bay. First-team All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney, however, made it clear he wasn’t going to stay quiet, even if speaking out meant getting fined.

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“I see what’s going on. And if, like, it is what it is, man, I mean, they’re gonna fine you for anything at this point in this league, so that’s what I know,” McKinney said post-game, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. So I would rather get fined and trying to help my team out because I see what’s going on and I see that it’s killing, it’s killing us.”

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While questionable calls are part of the conversation after nearly every game, one penalty in the Packers-Lions matchup stood out. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was flagged for unnecessary roughness after tackling Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, with officials ruling that the play had already ended.

The call proved costly for Green Bay, giving Detroit a first down at the 11-yard line. The Lions capitalized on the penalty, scoring just two plays later.

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“I’m looking at the plays, and I’m like, hold up, why are they calling this? Because it don’t even make any sense. And then the fact that you’re not even reviewing what you’re calling,” McKinney continued.

McKinney also questioned the consistency of the calls, saying there’s “a lot of s*** that doesn’t make sense right now,” but also emphasized that the team just needs to find ways to win games. Even coach Matt LaFleur had some comments about Wyatt’s foul, addressing how no one heard the whistle that ended the play.

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“No whistle blown and the guy continued to run and our guy didn’t hear a whistle,” LaFleur said. “He continued to play too and then we get called for a penalty. So I don’t know; they were trying to tell me that the play was obviously dead. I’m like, how do you know if you don’t hear a whistle? So I don’t know if you guys heard a whistle. I did not hear a whistle.”

As the play drew more controversy, in-game referee Alex Moore commented on the foul during an interview with pool reporter Ben Raven of MLive, saying that “we ruled that the play was over.”

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“I can’t honestly hear if there was a whistle over it or not, but the tackler made the tackle; the play was over. Then, there was an additional action, and he basically tackled him again with force after the play was over,” Moore continued.

Other roughing the passer calls also drew criticism, including one against edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. and another against Karl Brooks during the Lions’ game-winning drive. FOX’s TV announcers questioned the call on Brooks, suggesting the contact did not warrant a penalty.

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I didn’t get many explanations throughout the entire game,” LaFleur continued. “I don’t even want to comment on any of the penalties. It is what it is. You gotta play above it. I thought there were some tough calls …I can say what I really think, but I don’t think it does any good.”

But in contrast, both Green Bay and Detroit were plagued by penalties. While the Packers had eight penalties, costing them 81 yards, the Lions had five, costing them 50 yards, though reports suggest the penalties given to Green Bay were more detrimental.

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Moreover, Green Bay has now been called for eight roughing the passer penalties this season, with no similar penalties called on their opponents. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has commented on this ratio, saying he talks to officials about plays where he thinks he might have been roughed up.

“We have those conversations, tell them to look out for it,” Love said. “It’s tough.”

For now, the Packers have lost to their NFC North rivals and sit at the bottom of the table with a 4-3 record. Green Bay will next play the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, looking to redeem themselves.