Analyst Pinpoints Lamar Jackson’s Mistake After Ravens QB Assigns Blame For Thanksgiving Loss To Bengals

This Thanksgiving, the Bengals snapped Baltimore’s four-game winning streak against Cincinnati, with a dominating 32-14 finish. However, what particularly caught attention was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He had a tough day on the field, struggling to break the Bengals’ defense.

“This is the 1st time in Lamar Jackson’s career as a starting #Ravens QB, he has gone 3 consecutive games without throwing a TD pass. In fact, in his last 3 outings : 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 2 fumbles lost, & sacked 8X,” Ravens’ beat reporter Jerry Coleman wrote on X.

Coleman’s analysis hits hard when compared to the clash at M&T Bank. He completed only 17 of his 32 passes, threw one interception, and lost two fumbles. No touchdowns!!! This marked the third consecutive game without a touchdown, a troubling streak for a player who once dazzled defenses with his arm and legs.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow performed efficiently, throwing for two touchdowns without turnovers, showing a contrast that stings even more for Baltimore. Especially because both quarterbacks have been injury-plagued.

Burrow is returning from a Week 2 injury, and Jackson is battling multiple injuries himself. And that’s the root of Jackson’s struggles: wear and tear.

Coaches and media have closely watched his movements. The toll of lingering injuries is beginning to show in his gameplay and overall effectiveness.

“You just really wonder how banged up [Lamar Jackson] has been this year? How much has it affected him? Hasn’t seemed like he’s been as agile as he’s been in the past; hasn’t run as much as he’s in the past. Maybe these injuries are hitting him a little bit this year. We will monitor his health throughout the game,” Ian Rapoport said before the Thanksgiving game.

This caution hints at a player who’s not at full strength but still fighting through the pain.

Lamar Jackson’s take on the Thanksgiving loss

Even with these setbacks, Jackson remains clear-headed about what’s required to turn things around. He’s not pointing fingers at others. Instead, he believes it’s he who needs to up his performance, and everything falls on just one thing: consistency.

“I just got to play consistent,” he told ESPN. “I got to make those throws. I don’t miss them in practice, so I shouldn’t be missing them in the game.”

But inconsistency seems absurd when it comes to Jackson. Over 112 games, he boasts a 64.8% completion rate, 21900 passing yards, 181 touchdown passes to just 53 interceptions, and a passer rating of 102.2.

Moving forward, Jackson believes it’s not just on him to carry the load. It’s a shared responsibility across the entire Ravens roster to step up and deliver wins.

“We all just got to be consistent,” Lamar said, highlighting that the Ravens as a whole need to tighten up to escape their current slump.

Jackson’s plays showed flashes of his usual dynamic talent but ultimately exposed a growing frustration. The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-6 and second place in the AFC North. Injuries, missed opportunities, and mounting pressure have led to a moment in his career where consistency is the missing piece.