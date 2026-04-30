Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiation Update After Signing Diego Pavia

After signing former UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano earlier Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens followed it up by bringing in Diego Pavia on a three-year deal after he impressed at minicamp as an undrafted invite. At the same time, the team also provided an update on Lamar Jackson’s contract situation, rounding out a busy and strategic stretch for their quarterback room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I am confident Lamar will be here. I think he loves the team, the city, and our fan base. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said when asked about negotiations with Lamar Jackson, per Jamison Hensley.

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly two years of negotiations, a non-exclusive franchise tag, and a public trade request, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson agreed on a $260 million deal in 2023. And now, three years later, DeCosta and Co. find themselves in a similar position as they failed to reach an agreement on Jackson’s next deal throughout the offseason.

The 29-year-old has two years and $104 million remaining on his contract, but negotiations for his next deal were made difficult with Lamar Jackson having one of his worst years in the purple and black. The Louisville product missed four games with a hamstring strain and back contusion, finishing 6-7 as a starter (his first career losing record) while recording 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns across 13 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

All things considered, this update from Eric DeCosta feels like a step in the right direction, especially given the work the team already did on the contract before free agency. By converting $49.5 million of Lamar Jackson’s base salary into a signing bonus, the Ravens were able to free up nearly $40 million in cap space for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

That move significantly lowered Jackson’s cap hit for 2026 from $74.5 million to $34.54 million, though it does come with a trade-off, pushing his 2027 cap number up to $84.49 million.

Jackson also showed up at the Ravens’ voluntary offseason workouts for the first time in his time in Baltimore. Previously, the 29-year-old opted to hold his preseason workouts in South Florida with his personal mechanics coaches and even reportedly passed on a $750,000 workout bonus for not completing an offseason workout stipulation in his contract. Hence, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec had also reported that an extension is anticipated shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jackson’s attendance on Monday suggests that even though they didn’t reach an agreement on an extension, the two sides are in a good place,” Zrebiec reported.

With Lamar Jackson’s willingness to restructure his contract and attend the team’s voluntary workouts, the Baltimore front office could very well be nearing a new deal for their franchise quarterback. Furthermore, Eric DeCosta and Co. have taken another step to support Jackson by adding an exciting backup for the two-time MVP, as they signed Vanderbilt standout Diego Pavia as an undrafted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore Ravens sign Diego Pavia to a three-year contract

Despite finishing as one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, Diego Pavia joined an exhaustive list of quarterbacks, with Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch and Collin Klein of Kansas State, to go undrafted. Pavia recorded 3,539 passing yards (14th overall) with 29 touchdowns (tied for 9th) and eight interceptions, while also adding 10 rushing touchdowns and finishing with an 87.3 QBR.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also helped Vanderbilt secure a 10-3 record, its first double-digit win season, but failed to get drafted due to a string of off-field problems like his “F*** all the voters, but … family for life,” comment after coming second behind Fernando Mendoza in the race for the Heisman trophy. But after the draft in Pittsburgh, the Ravens invited him to their rookie minicamp, and then Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Baltimore signed Pavia to a three-year deal.

“Ravens are signing former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to a three-year deal, per source. Pavia was supposed to try out this weekend, but the Ravens signed him in advance,” Schefter reported via X.

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be closing in on a new deal for Lamar Jackson. His contract restructure, attendance at voluntary workouts, and Eric DeCosta’s confident words are all positive signs. Coupled with the signing of Diego Pavia, the Ravens remain fully committed to building around their franchise quarterback.