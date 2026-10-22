Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson Injury Update Ahead of Bengals Game

The Baltimore Ravens have now been without Lamar Jackson since he was injured in the Tennessee Titans game. The team has held their ground without him in action, sitting 4-2 in the league. However, it looks like fans might still have to wait some more for the star QB’s return.

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“Lamar Jackson returned to practice but his status for Sunday’s game against the Bengals is unclear,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Jackson walked with a limp into the team facility after practice.”

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This was the first time since he injured his left ankle that Jackson was part of a practice session. Ravens’ head coach, Jesse Minter, also commented on Jackson’s fitness status while giving no guarantee of his return.

“Again, it’s a day-by-day thing, but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation,” Minter said.

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“I know this. When it’s ready for him to be able to play, from both sides, and we feel like that’s the best thing to do, that’s what we’ll do.”

Jackson injured his left ankle during the Titans game on the last offensive snap of the second quarter. He was sacked by Jermaine Johnson II, who landed on the QB’s left ankle during the play. Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 20 rushing yards.

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Although it is a concern for the Ravens every time Jackson goes through an injury, what makes the comeback to the practice field more important is their upcoming opponents: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The competition in the division has been tight, with three teams having a record of 4-2, including the Ravens. Jackson is 11-2 against the Bengals, which makes him an important factor for this game. As a rookie, Jackson torched the Bengals defense in a 2018 outing, rushing for 119 yards. Not bad for a first season.

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Jackson is poised to be the X-factor in this matchup. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said ahead of Wednesday’s practice that they are practicing as if the Baltimore QB will play.

“I think anytime you’re going against a player like that, it’s all hands on deck,” Taylor said. “You’ve got to get him on the ground. He likes to extend a lot of plays.”

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Can Tyler Huntley still make a difference with Lamar Jackson away?

During Jackson’s absence, Huntley orchestrated a 71-yard drive for a score in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, and eventually won the game. But against the Cleveland Browns, he failed to lead the Ravens to another win, succumbing to a 13-10 loss.

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But things get interesting against the upcoming Week 7 opponents, the Bengals. The Ravens are 0-3 without Jackson against the Bengals and lose by an average margin of 12 points, according to Hensley. But Huntley can also prove to be a game changer for Baltimore.

In the 2022 Wild Card game between the two, Huntley stood in for an injured Jackson. He nearly took the game away from the Bengals, as both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 17. A fumble at Cincinnati’s goal line, and an ensuing easy touchdown for the Bengals cost Baltimore a golden opportunity. But in that matchup, Huntley recorded 226 yards and two touchdowns, along with 54 rushing yards.

Though Huntley is only QB1 for the Ravens as long as Jackson is out, he is also not being underestimated by the Bengals.

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“I don’t think anybody replaces Lamar just one for one, but Tyler does a great job,” Taylor said. “I don’t feel like they have to change anything that they’re really doing. He can still make plays with his feet. He’s made a lot of plays with his arm. He’s smart. He understands their system. I think he’s played really well for them over the years.”

So far, Huntley has recorded 429 yards, three passing touchdowns, and 1 rushing score. His accuracy is at an impressive 70.8%. Can he hope to turn the upset from the 2022 postseason into a win for the Ravens this year?