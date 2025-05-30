Ravens Announce 9 Huge Promotions on Friday as Lamar Jackson Waits on New Contract

In Baltimore, loyalty isn’t just rewarded—it’s promoted. The Ravens, long known for scouting talent on the field, just made it official in their front office. General Manager Eric DeCosta, President Sashi Brown, and Owner Stephen Bisciotti have greenlit a major shake-up, handing out eight internal promotions and making one strategic new hire. It’s not just about new titles—it’s a statement that tenure, sweat equity, and behind-the-scenes brilliance still matter. From cap experts to operations leads, the names may not always hit headlines, but their fingerprints are all over the franchise’s success. And while most eyes stay fixed on Lamar Jackson, the real recalibration might be happening upstairs.

In a recent X post, the Baltimore Ravens pulled back the curtain on their football operations staff, celebrating the unsung architects of the franchise’s success. They announced a wave of internal promotions, proudly captioned, “We are excited and proud to announce these deserving promotions throughout Football Operations.” Each name tagged reflected with their title—people who’ve shaped the Ravens’ culture beyond the gridiron. The post listed nine individuals elevated across departments, reflecting Baltimore’s commitment to rewarding talent at every level of the organization. The list read as follows:

Brandon Berning – National Scout

Samantha Lazar – Senior Quantitative Analyst

James Oncea – Director of Football Systems

Terrell Parker – Central Area Scout

Chas Stallard – National Scout

Bobby Vega – Senior Personnel Executive

Steffani Holmes – Coordinator of Performance Nutrition

Chris Marroquin – Director of Player Rehabilitation

Ebony Short – Director of Uniform Services

General Manager Eric DeCosta followed up with a detailed message, spotlighting the core contributions behind each promotion. “Brandon, Bobby, and Chas continue to serve as strong voices in our scouting department, and we are confident that Terrell will move seamlessly into an area scout role.” Brandon started as a player’s personal assistant and now brings over a decade of franchise experience. Bobby Vega, a veteran scout of both Baltimore and Cleveland, has racked up 20 years in football operations between the two organizations.

DeCosta also focused on the analytics, nutrition, and rehab branches that help keep the team operating at full capacity. He said, “James and Sam are valued team members as part of our talented analytics group. Chris is an important member of our training room who excels in player rehabilitation, and Ebony continues to shine, leading our seamstress team and ensuring that our players look and feel great.” Ebony’s unique transition from Broadway to the NFL has made her a standout, now officially recognized for her leadership.

The message concluded with a warm welcome to Steffani Holmes, a local Ravens fan who’s now fully embedded in the performance nutrition team. “Finally, we recently hired Steffani to work in Player Nutrition. Steffani grew up locally, she’s a life-long Ravens fan, and she forms a great team with Sarah Snyder, allowing us to impact more players.” Stephanie has been in the fitness industry since 2021 and has expertise in nutrition. For Ravens fans, this moment wasn’t just about titles. It was a rare, full-scope look at the internal engine that keeps the team competitive, humble, and deeply connected.

While all these celebrations go on, Ravens have a serious contract to deal with.

Lamar Jackson holds the leverage against the Ravens

Lamar Jackson made headlines not just with his play but with how he handled business—no agent, no middleman, just himself across the table from Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. When he signed his $260 million deal, he was the highest-paid quarterback in football, but the process wasn’t easy. Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal, and when that stalled, he requested a trade. That move turned the pressure up. Eventually, the Ravens came back with $185 million guaranteed and a $72.5 million signing bonus. They gave him something more valuable than money—control. Three years locked in. A clean exit window. Then he went on to win his second MVP, led the NFL in QBR, and took Baltimore to the AFC Championship. So when Jackson speaks on contract details, people listen.

Joel Corry, former agent and CBS Sports analyst, explained why Lamar Jackson’s leverage is only growing. His current contract includes a cap number of $43.5 million in 2025, but that explodes to $74.5 million in 2026 and again in 2027. That number would be the third-highest cap hit in the league. Corry’s point was blunt: Baltimore cannot operate with those numbers on the books, and they know it. Meanwhile, Jackson doesn’t have to push. He can wait. He’s now the NFL’s 10th-highest-paid player after Brock Purdy’s new $265 million deal with the 49ers, but timing is in Jackson’s favor.

At the league meetings, John Harbaugh made the Ravens’ position even clearer. “The value is the top,” he said. “When Lamar gets paid, he’s going to be the highest-paid player in football, just like he was last time. I think every contract he signs till he decides to hang up his cleats, he’s going to be that guy.” That’s a public admission that Baltimore sees Jackson not just as their QB, but as the standard for quarterback pay. And that sets the tone for the next negotiation.

Every part of this situation points to one conclusion—Jackson holds the cards. No agent needed. His last contract was a masterclass in patience and pressure. Now, history might repeat itself.