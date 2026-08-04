Ravens Announce $140M Extension for 2-Time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers With $108M Guaranteed

The Baltimore Ravens have just locked in a massive weapon for their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Zay Flowers, the wide receiver now entering his fourth NFL season in 2026, has received a four-year extension to stay in Baltimore.

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“Baltimore’s two-time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers reached agreement today with the Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed, per his agency @WinSportsGroups,” senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported via his Instagram handle.

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Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Flowers is set to earn a base salary of $2.66 million, carrying a cap hit of $4.46 million in 2026. Back in April, the Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on Flowers’ contract worth $27.29 million. Now we know that was just a stepping stone to something much bigger.

With his new deal landing him a $35 million yearly average, Flowers now ties with the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson as the fourth-highest-paid receiver in the league behind the Atlanta Falcons’ Drake London, who earns a $35.26 AAV with the extension he signed this June.

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Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Zay Flowers 4 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_280 Copyright: xAMGx

Less than a week ago, when the Ravens kicked off their training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center, new head coach Jesse Minter was asked if Zay Flowers could score more touchdowns in the coming 2026 season. Minter’s words had sparked hope of Flowers getting a bigger role.

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“He can thrive at any area of the field,” Minter had said. “There are so many variables and circumstances that lead to plays, whether they end up in touchdowns or not. I know the type of player that he is, that he is working to be. I expect him to be really productive for us no matter where the ball is at on the field.”

Flowers had the best year of his career last season, amassing 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while also solidifying himself as an option for the run game with 62 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground, earning his second straight Pro Bowl nod in the process. Now, he has a worthy deal to show for it and becomes a powerful addition to Lamar Jackson’s offense.