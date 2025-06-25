Ravens’ Announcement on Derrick Henry Grabs Eyeballs After Training Camp Update

When the Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry in the 2024 offseason, they effectively bought themselves a freight train with a mission. Henry came into Baltimore with a point to prove and both legs still very much in God Mode. And with 1,921 yards last season, the noise for through the roof. But remember last year before the season started, Harbaugh declared, “We’re not running a 30-year-old Derrick Henry 20 times a game.” By December? The game plan was King Henry.

With that kind of success, one would think he would be enjoying a refreshing drink by the shore before the regular season starts. Not King Henry, though. He returned to Yulee, Florida, for community service, which is the kind of flex you don’t see on stat sheets. With more than 300 children, bikes, backpacks, and gifts, Henry’s yearly “Two All Community Day” resembled a small-town Christmas in June. And then the Ravens decided to amplify it. Big time!

The team’s official X account lit up with clips of Henry’s event, showering their RB1 with praise. “@KingHenry_2 hosted his annual Two All Community Day in his hometown of Yulee, Florida. He handed out backpacks, bikes, and toys to more than 300 kids!” And why not? The man spoke with the calm confidence of someone who understands that he is not just sprinting towards the finish line but also legacy.

Amid bikes and balloons, Henry said, “I’m very excited. I’m very humbled and blessed to be able to put on something like this for the town I grew up in and everybody in this community. It’s kind of what I envision. A lot of people coming out, kids, families having fun, community giving back, and being a blessing to the town that raises money.” It felt like a mission statement. Because when Henry came to Baltimore, it was hardly a goodbye tour. He arrived to build. And with this kind of off-field leadership, the Ravens’ social media team knew they weren’t just promoting charity… They were promoting belief.

Belief in a player who became the only player in football history to rush for over 2,000 yards at all three levels. High school, college, and the pro. It sounds like a made-up statistic until you realize how crazy Henry’s entire career has been. So what did Baltimore do? With a two-year agreement worth $30 million, of which $25 million is completely guaranteed, they toasted his upcoming tenth NFL season in style. Adam Schefter claims that it is now the biggest contract in NFL history ever to be given to a running back over 30. And he perfectly fits the Purple Pain theme.

Even Pat McAfee couldn’t help but compliment the chemistry, saying, “What a perfect fit. What a perfect match for a team and a culture!” Henry is now more than just a running back. He is a one-man empire in cleats, with his contract boosting his net worth above $17.9 million and his career earnings above $67 million. But while Henry was winning hearts in Florida, the Ravens were busy sketching out the summer that could decide whether Baltimore finally gets past the playoff heartbreak… Or 2025 becomes another ‘almost’ season.

Ravens’ camp plan hints at full-throttle Derrick Henry usage!

The team just announced the dates of all 12 open practices. Including the highly anticipated stadium practice at M&T Bank on August 3. The Ravens’ Owings Mills facility will be the scene of position battles, new installs, and possibly some Henry stiff-arms that could frighten the grass off the pitch from July 21 to August 12.

Key highlights: July 21 at 2:15 PM ET – the day of the first open practice. August 5 – Colts Joint Practice. August 7 – preseason game. Week 1 – from July 23-25. Week 2 – from July 28-31. And Week 3 ends on August 9. Fan Entry? Although passes are free, you will need to use SeatGeek to log in. On paper, the timetable appears normal. But the real intrigue is bubbling underneath. Because while Henry’s offseason has been feel-good, the expectations? They’re full-throttle.

So the training camp is set. The clock is officially ticking down. 75 days remain until the Ravens march into Highmark Stadium to play the same Buffalo Bills that eliminated them from the playoffs. This isn’t just about retaliation. It’s about Revenge. Baltimore didn’t sign Derrick Henry to hand off the ball politely. They brought him in to flip the script. To take the team past the ‘almost’ seasons. To inject it with a decade’s worth of bruising legacy and fresh motivation.