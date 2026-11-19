Marlon Humphrey has spent 10 NFL seasons trying not to get burned. One podcast joke about his own city did the damage. Within hours, the Ravens cornerback was apologizing in front of his locker, the episode had vanished from YouTube, and Baltimore’s mayor was making it clear this story was not over.

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Mayor Brandon Scott answered Humphrey’s apology with a statement on Instagram, and it was blunt.

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“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives, and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.”

Here is how it started. On “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” Humphrey was asked what Baltimore is best at making. He first named “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “National Bohemian beer,” then quipped, “They’re best at making criminals.”

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The clip went viral, and the episode has since been deleted from his YouTube page. After Wednesday’s practice, Humphrey apologized to reporters, pointing out that he has spent his entire career in Baltimore, welcomed a son there, and is an investor in the city.

Scott also took a shot at Humphrey’s play, wondering how the cornerback would feel if prominent Baltimoreans implied the city once produced great defensive backs but has lost its way.

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He closed by inviting Humphrey to sit down with him and Baltimoreans who have re-entered the community and now help keep others from making the same mistakes. He said he hopes Humphrey takes him up on it.

Asked whether he understood why fans were upset, Humphrey said:

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“But like I said, I just like to apologize for those comments and that it won’t happen again.”

Coach Jesse Minter said conversations like that stay private between the walls of the facility, but he spoke about his own feelings toward the city:

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“It’s a great city with a bunch of great people, and we want, like, we desperately want to represent this city the right way by how we play, most importantly. So, leave it at that.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton described Humphrey as unapologetically himself, said he can be slightly abrasive at times, and said the locker room still loves him.

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The timing could hardly be worse. The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost five straight, including a 23-20 loss to the previously winless Chargers on Monday, and have dropped seven of their last eight home games.

Humphrey has been frequently booed at home over the last two seasons, and a profane chant aimed at him could be heard as fans left Monday night’s game.

Through the first seven games, Humphrey had allowed 313 receiving yards in coverage, including an NFL-worst 176 in the fourth quarter.

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For now, the apology is on the record, and the mayor’s invitation is on the table. Whether Humphrey takes him up on it is the next thing to watch.