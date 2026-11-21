Marlon Humphrey’s comment about Baltimore has put him in a tough spot, as he faces criticism from fellow Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony. The Basketball Hall of Famer shared a six-page Instagram post explaining why he disagreed with Humphrey’s comments.

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“I’ve been sitting with this one for a couple of days, because Baltimore isn’t a talking point to me. It’s my blood,” Anthony said in his Instagram post on November 20. “… I saw what this city can take from you. I lost friends to the streets, and I watched people I loved get swallowed by a system that was built to swallow them. I know the reputation. I’ve heard every joke and every headline my whole life.”

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He further explained in his post that Baltimore is more than just the negative news surrounding the city.

“We make fighters. We make builders. We make people who were counted out from the day they were born and showed up anyway,” Anthony said. “We make teachers who buy supplies out of their own pockets, coaches who become fathers, artists the whole world copies, and returning citizens who turn their pain into purpose.”

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He concluded by adding, “Baltimore doesn’t make criminals. -Baltimore makes the ones who make it out. And the ones who come back. #B-MORE PEACE, CHAMP.”

It all started during Humphrey’s appearance on The Marlon Humphrey Show, when co-host Jeremiah Pittman asked what Baltimore was known for producing. Humphrey first mentioned “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer before making a controversial comment: “They are best at making criminals,” Humphrey said.

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The comments did not sit well with people in Baltimore. After facing backlash, Humphrey apologized during a media session in the Ravens’ locker room.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “I’ve been here my whole career; I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and I just like to apologize for those comments.”