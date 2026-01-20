Baltimore Ravens Announce Decision on Replacing Fired John Harbaugh After Veteran Makes HC Pitch

The Baltimore Ravens are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach, and it looks like one name is starting to stand out to them. After firing John Harbaugh, the Ravens began the process of hiring just the fourth head coach in team history. The Ravens have already interviewed 17 candidates, but now, one coach from Buffalo seems to be pulling ahead.

“The Ravens plan to bring in Bills OC Joe Brady this week for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported via X on January 19.

That’s a big signal from the Ravens as teams don’t hand out second interviews unless they’re seriously interested. Joe Brady served as the Buffalo Bills’ interim offensive coordinator in 2023 and took over as the full-time OC in 2024. But with the Bills also firing head coach Sean McDermott on January 19, Brady’s future in Buffalo suddenly looks uncertain.

Joe Brady is reportedly one of two finalists for Baltimore’s HC job. If Brady gets the job, he could go from coaching the Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen to working with Ravens’ two-time MVP QB Lamar Jackson.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.