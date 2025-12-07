Benched Ravens Star Calls Out John Harbaugh’s Decision as Calls Mount Against HC

The Ravens kept Emery Jones on the non-football injury list all offseason. He finally got activated in October but has only played one game. That came in Week 13, a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Just a few days ago, John Harbaugh said Jones is comfortable at left guard but could slide over to right guard in an emergency, according to Ravens beat reporter Jonas Shaffer. That seemed clear enough. Then came Week 14 against the Steelers, and Emery got another chance. Cole Jackson caught something weird on the sideline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Did anyone hear that? Emery Jones overheard yelling ‘I’m a RIGHT guard’ on the #Ravens sideline. Shocking development in Baltimore,” Jackson wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ravens’ rookie, Emery Jones, was a right tackle star at LSU. He’s fit to play right guard, no doubt. But Harbaugh wants him on the left guard. That’s why Jones is calling him out. It seems like the rookie is making his stance loud and clear.