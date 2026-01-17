Ravens’ Biggest Roster Needs: 4-Round Mock Draft Has Baltimore Picking Clemson’s TJ Parker

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore faces major gaps on both offense and defense

Pass rush struggles leave questions heading into 2026

Wide receiver help is still high on the team’s agenda

After years of dominating on the line of scrimmage, the Baltimore Ravens now need help in the trenches. The franchise will also need to continue its eternal search for a receiver.

Baltimore Ravens’ Needs

Pass Rusher

Baltimore’s pass rush was among the league’s worst in 2025, finishing in the bottom five for total sacks. They were only ahead of the Jets and the 49ers.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 in scrambling against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson 95 ends up throwing an illegal forward pass at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 28, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA KCP2025092812 JONxROBICHAUD

Mike Green, a first-round prospect who dropped due to off-the-field concerns, was thought to be a steal when the Ravens selected him with the 59th pick. He posted 3.5 sacks last season.

Tavius Robinson, the team’s other pass rusher, had 4.5 sacks. These numbers underscore the desperate need for an explosive presence on the edge.

While the edge rush is a top priority, the problems in the trenches don’t stop there. On the other side of the ball, the interior offensive line also requires an immediate upgrade, particularly with the ongoing struggles of Daniel Faalele.

IOL

The team seems hellbent on finding a place for Faalele, the 2022 second-round pick who failed at offensive tackle. Faalele was pushed into guard last season and has equally struggled at his new position.

Former seventh-round pick Andrew Vorhees is serviceable, but the Ravens need an upgrade.

DL/DE

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones 98 leaves the football field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 25 Ravens at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241125522

Travis Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike are both solid on the inside, but the Ravens need to add an athletic playmaker to line up outside of them.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker 3 warms up before the NCAA Football matchup against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_262.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440259

Parker is the 12th-rated player on my big board, so selecting him with the 14th pick represents good value. He’s perfect for the Ravens’ system, or at least the system presently employed by Baltimore.

While he was slightly disappointing in 2025, it was not due to a lack of effort. Parker is an explosive pass rusher with the athleticism to also play in space.

ROUND 2: Chris Bell/WR/Louisville

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00093

I prefer to put an offensive or defensive lineman at this spot, but Bell represents terrific value with this pick, despite coming off knee surgery.

He’s a big-bodied receiver with reliable hands and better-than-advertised speed, which is what the Ravens’ offense needs.

ROUND 3: Billy Schrauth/G/Notre Dame

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: College Football Playoff First Round Indiana vs Notre Dame DEC 20 December 20, 2024: Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth 74 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241220_zma_c04_085.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree334583

Schrauth does not get the credit he deserves, but he’s a powerful road grader who blocks with a nasty attitude. He’s a sensational run blocker who did a great job protecting a freshman quarterback last season.

ROUND 4: Davison Igbinosun/CB/Ohio State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame Jan 20, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun 1 reacts after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250120_jcd_ad1_0127

Igbinosun was a human penalty flag in 2024, but he cleaned up his game last season. Early in his Ohio State career, he showed himself to be a dominant shutdown corner. His physical, aggressive style can help fill a hole in the Ravens’ secondary.