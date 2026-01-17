Ravens’ Biggest Roster Needs: 4-Round Mock Draft Has Baltimore Picking Clemson’s TJ Parker

Essentials Inside The Story
- Baltimore faces major gaps on both offense and defense
- Pass rush struggles leave questions heading into 2026
- Wide receiver help is still high on the team’s agenda
After years of dominating on the line of scrimmage, the Baltimore Ravens now need help in the trenches. The franchise will also need to continue its eternal search for a receiver.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Baltimore Ravens’ Needs
ADVERTISEMENT
Pass Rusher
Baltimore’s pass rush was among the league’s worst in 2025, finishing in the bottom five for total sacks. They were only ahead of the Jets and the 49ers.
Mike Green, a first-round prospect who dropped due to off-the-field concerns, was thought to be a steal when the Ravens selected him with the 59th pick. He posted 3.5 sacks last season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tavius Robinson, the team’s other pass rusher, had 4.5 sacks. These numbers underscore the desperate need for an explosive presence on the edge.
Top Stories
Andy Reid Announces Double Firing Decision as Patrick Mahomes Outlines Ideal Chiefs OC
Russell Wilson Announces New Citizenship Plans Away From America as Giants QB Makes Career Decision
Does John Harbaugh’s Hiring Spell Bad News for Cam Skattebo After Misusing Derrick Henry at Ravens?
Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance
Seahawks Coach Announces Concerning News for Sam Darnold as QB Confirms Injury Update Before 49ers Game
While the edge rush is a top priority, the problems in the trenches don’t stop there. On the other side of the ball, the interior offensive line also requires an immediate upgrade, particularly with the ongoing struggles of Daniel Faalele.
ADVERTISEMENT
IOL
The team seems hellbent on finding a place for Faalele, the 2022 second-round pick who failed at offensive tackle. Faalele was pushed into guard last season and has equally struggled at his new position.
Former seventh-round pick Andrew Vorhees is serviceable, but the Ravens need an upgrade.
ADVERTISEMENT
DL/DE
Travis Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike are both solid on the inside, but the Ravens need to add an athletic playmaker to line up outside of them.
ADVERTISEMENT
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson
Parker is the 12th-rated player on my big board, so selecting him with the 14th pick represents good value. He’s perfect for the Ravens’ system, or at least the system presently employed by Baltimore.
ADVERTISEMENT
While he was slightly disappointing in 2025, it was not due to a lack of effort. Parker is an explosive pass rusher with the athleticism to also play in space.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 2: Chris Bell/WR/Louisville
I prefer to put an offensive or defensive lineman at this spot, but Bell represents terrific value with this pick, despite coming off knee surgery.
He’s a big-bodied receiver with reliable hands and better-than-advertised speed, which is what the Ravens’ offense needs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 3: Billy Schrauth/G/Notre Dame
Schrauth does not get the credit he deserves, but he’s a powerful road grader who blocks with a nasty attitude. He’s a sensational run blocker who did a great job protecting a freshman quarterback last season.
ROUND 4: Davison Igbinosun/CB/Ohio State
Igbinosun was a human penalty flag in 2024, but he cleaned up his game last season. Early in his Ohio State career, he showed himself to be a dominant shutdown corner. His physical, aggressive style can help fill a hole in the Ravens’ secondary.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT