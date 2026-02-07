Ravens Bracing for Key Coaching Exit Following Jesse Minter’s Double Hiring Decision

The Baltimore Ravens look busy building momentum under new head coach Jesse Minter. Since taking charge, Minter has focused heavily on strengthening the offensive side of the ball and continues to add fresh voices to his staff. However, amid all these additions, one experienced coach is preparing to walk away, forcing the franchise to brace for an unexpected change.

According to Kevin Oestreicher, that change centers on a respected defensive figure: “Ravens senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Chuck Pagano will not be staying on with the Ravens, per @AaronWilson_NFL.”

He further added, “Pagano came out of coaching retirement to join John Harbaugh on his Baltimore staff last season.”

Pagano originally stepped away from coaching in 2021 after his stint as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. Still, he found his way back to Charm City in January of last year, reconnecting with a franchise where he once worked from 2008 to 2011 as a secondary coach and defensive coordinator.

Ultimately, this exit carries weight because of Pagano’s long resume. At 65, he spent several seasons guiding the Ravens’ secondary before earning a promotion to defensive coordinator in 2011. Shortly after, the Colts hired him as their head coach, where he spent six years before being fired last year.

As a result, Minter now must move forward without a familiar and proven defensive voice.

This is a developing story…

