John Harbaugh Leaves Nothing Behind to Shedeur Sanders After Rookie QB Rejected Ravens

Browns fans finally got their moment. Shedeur Sanders debuted in Week 11 against the Ravens after Dillon Gabriel exited with an injury. Leading 16-10, Sanders stepped in but couldn’t hold the lead, and Cleveland lost 23-16. His struggles were clear, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh rubbed salt in the wound, without naming Sanders once.

In the postgame, reporters wanted to know how the Ravens confused the young quarterback. Harbaugh did not talk about Sanders. Instead, he praised his defense.

“The defense, I think they gave up 187 yards, okay? The pressure, the pass rush was incredible, especially in the second half. How many sacks, how many quarterback hits, really didn’t give him a chance to breathe really at all.”

Next, he kept going. He talked about the coverage. Not the quarterback.

“I thought the coverage was really good, man coverage. He completed a couple there. But how about the coverage down the stretch? How about Chido’s play? How about Rose play? Just tight coverage and batting balls out and getting PBUs. Of course, the sacks, I’m just gonna be more proud of those guys.”

Every line pointed back to one thing. Sanders never settled in. And the numbers show that. The 23-year-old threw just 4 of 16 for 47 yards. He also threw one interception and was sacked twice. The rookie QB walked off with a 13.5 passer rating.

That is a nightmare debut. Still, Sanders stayed positive.

“It was a rough day overall. But the thing that I was excited about is just being able to get out there. It’s the first time I got hit since my last game at Colorado. So just having that feeling back is good… I know I’m made for it.”

However, do you know there was a time when John Harbaugh wanted to sign Shedeur?

Shedeur Sanders rejected John Harbaugh’s Ravens

Back in the 2025 draft, when the fifth round hit, Baltimore thought they had their moment. The Ravens tried to stop Shedeur Sanders from sliding any further. They wanted him right there. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders said no.

Then came the reason.

Schefter explained the situation clearly. Lamar Jackson is locked in as the starter. Sanders would not see the field unless something went wrong. Even if he played well, he was not beating out Lamar. Because of that, Sanders did not want to join the Ravens.

Next, the board kept moving. Just three picks later, Cleveland stepped in. The Browns made the call. Sanders finally had a home. He started the year behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

However, in September, reporters asked Sanders directly about the rejection rumor. He refused to explain.

“I don’t know. You wouldn’t believe my memory don’t even go back that far. I don’t remember anything post-draft. I remember, I go to practice every day, and there’s a 24-hour rule.”

However, the decision has not paid off yet. Sanders only played because Gabriel got hurt. And now, his future is a question in Cleveland.