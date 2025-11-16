Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Ravens vs Browns? Life, Net Worth, & More About Rayvon Owen

The Cleveland Browns gear up for an intense showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The stakes are high for both teams, with Cleveland struggling at 2-7 while Baltimore (4-5) sits just one win behind the Steelers in the AFC North divisional race. But before the classic rivalry begins on the field, Huntington Bank Field will light up with the national anthem. Let’s learn about Rayvon Owen, who is set to perform the Star-Spangled Banner.

Who will perform the national anthem at Ravens vs Browns?

Musician First Class Rayvon Owen will deliver a beautiful rendition of the American national anthem during Monday Night Football. Born on June 27, 1991, Rayvon is a native of Richmond, Virginia. His musical journey began early on as he started singing in gospel choirs. Later, he pursued a Bachelor’s in Commercial Music from Belmont University and also worked as a vocal coach. The singer rose to fame in 2015 after finishing fourth on season 14 of American Idol.

The following year, in February, Rayvon came out as gay during an interview with Billboard. Soon, he and Shane Bitney, who appeared in Rayvon’s music video “Can’t Fight It,” confirmed their relationship. In 2018, the couple announced their plans to marry after Shane proposed to Rayvon at a Demi Lovato concert. But that’s not the only milestone Owen has hit in the last few years.

After dedicating a decade to his musical dreams in Los Angeles, Rayvon felt a pull toward patriotism. He joined the U.S. Navy as a Musician First Class in March 2024 to fulfill his desire to serve the nation.

“If I’m being honest, I never thought enlisting in the Navy was in my future. But when the opportunity arose to serve my country, it started to make sense,” Owen admitted. “I’ve always had a passion for being an American and the values we hold dear as a country. As I learned more, I began to see that my musical talents could be used for something positive.”

Owen showed the same love while performing the national anthem for the NFL Week 9 game between Washington and Seattle. He shared the video on Instagram and described the feeling in a few words.

“First anthem as a vet🥹 honored, @commanders,” the post’s caption read.

How much does a musician first class make in the Navy?

The United States Naval Academy Band came into being in November 1852. Based in Annapolis, Maryland, the band consists of enlisted musicians who perform for the Brigade of Midshipmen and the local community. Upon completing the recruit training, the new members become part of the band and advance to the rank of Musician First Class (E-6). These singers earn a basic monthly pay of $2,281.20, per the Navy’s official FAQ draft.

A musician first class who lives off base and has dependents can earn $60,509.93 a year. Meanwhile, the singers without dependents earn around $57,046.29 a year, and a large part of that is not subject to tax. The following are the monthly pay for E-6 sailors in their first six years, according to the January 2025 Active Duty Pay chart:

Pay Grade Less than 2 Years Over 2 Years Over 3 Years Over 4 Years Over 6 Years E-6 $3,276.60 $3,606.00 $3,765.00 $3,919.80 $4,080.60

The role of musicians in the Naval band includes rehearsing, arranging music, conducting, and performing across different occasions. These singers bring patriotic energy to events such as presidential inaugurations, global diplomatic events, and military parades, among others.

Rayvon Owen’s career and net worth

At the time of writing, there is no viable information about Rayvon Owen’s net worth. As for his career, Owen has been making music since 2014. That year, he released the music video for Sweatshirt, followed by his debut EP, Cycles. His single, Can’t Fight It, came out in 2016, and he continued working on his music with the 2023 single, Work It! and the EP, Real.

As of October 2025, the singer has 11,273 monthly listeners on Spotify and 62.4k followers on Instagram. How much will he earn through his upcoming NFL gig? Not much, as the league follows a standard pay rate under a union agreement. Still, it’s a golden opportunity for Rayvon as the NFL’s exposure is unmatched. The tournament also offers other perks to artists, such as game tickets and full production support.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

There’s no doubt that an enormous stage like the NFL can change someone’s career almost instantly. Since the NFL is one of the biggest sports leagues globally, artists can showcase their talent to a large, diverse audience. Besides the crowd in the stadium, millions more watch the game on television and other broadcasting services around the world.

A strong halftime performance can increase an artist’s streams, record sales, and online attention. As a result, their fanbase could grow significantly, leading to more live performances and revenue.

For Rayvon Owen, this moment could become an important step in his already growing career.