“Bunch of Internal Battles”: Lamar Jackson’s Close Friend Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles After Joining Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens brought in a heralded addition to their already regarded defensive backfield last summer. He didn’t take long to build a solid bond with QB1 Lamar Jackson, but after playing just two games, he was dealt in November amid a rough stretch for the defense. He has now come forward and admitted that he was dealing with a lot of internal battles during his time with the team.

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“As much as I loved Baltimore, I didn’t love the position I was in,” former Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander wrote in his latest Instagram post. “I had a bunch of internal battles with myself. I didn’t have that confidence in my abilities; I once did. At corner, you need ultimate confidence in your abilities, and I felt it slipping away. It was at this moment I contemplated if I was making the right decision for my career. What helped me get through these times was not only God & my family, but I had some really cool teammates who made it fun to be there. I felt as if I let the organization down.”

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Jaire Alexander signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Ravens before the 2025 season. In those two appearances with the Ravens, the 29-year-old allowed five catches on five targets for 116 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, resulting in a Week 1 defeat against the Buffalo Bills and a Week 5 blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

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Then, on November 1, the Ravens traded Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

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But as an Eagle, Alexander never appeared in a game and, just 10 days after the trade, stepped away from football. On November 12, he was subsequently placed on the retired/reserved list without playing a single snap for the franchise.

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ESPN revealed Alexander’s decision was taken to focus on getting right physically and mentally, as he was continuing his recovery from offseason knee surgery.

Now looking forward to the future, while the Eagles retain his rights, Alexander appears to have called time on his career.

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Jaire Alexander hints at retirement after stints with the Packers, Ravens, and Eagles

Alongside his emotional message about the issues he faced in the latter half of his career, Jaire Alexander has appeared to hint at retirement from the NFL. After revealing how he “didn’t have that confidence in my abilities,” Alexander’s message hinted that his football career is over.

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“I never questioned God, but why me? All this while having a smile on my face,” Alexander added. “Football is a true gladiator sport, and once the confidence has gone, it’s time to hang it up. Thank you, Flock Nation, for embracing me. Thank you, EDC, for believing in me, & Thank you for the unlimited therapy sessions I had to encounter to help me with my time there. I am so grateful for the experience.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander’s short stint in Baltimore was hampered by both health issues and inconsistent play, as he gave up five completions on five targets for 116 yards across just two appearances.

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The veteran cornerback had previously undergone arthroscopic knee surgery late in the 2024 season with the Packers and missed a month of preseason work in Baltimore while managing the injury, which may have contributed to his dip in performance and mental health both.

Jaire Alexander’s candid post offers a rare and moving look at the mental battles that can quietly unravel even with the most elite careers. As he steps away from the game, his honesty serves as a powerful reminder that athletes are human beings first, football players second.