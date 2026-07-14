“Burn This List to the Ground”: Former NFL QB Blasts Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Top 100 Ranking

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson’s, stock has taken a hit after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. However, a former NFL quarterback is now weighing in, and he is not mincing any words. Posting on X, Robert Griffin III was not satisfied with placing Jackson where he did, but instead called for the entire ranking to be thrown out. The blunt reaction has quickly stirred debate among fans, questioning whether the ranking undervalued him.

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“Lamar Jackson is not the 69th best player in the NFL. BURN THIS LIST TO THE GROUND,” Robert Griffin III posted on X.

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Lamar Jackson has been included in the NFL’s Top 100 list, but the ranking that’s associated with him has created a lot of buzz because it’s not what everyone expected to be. Jackson has been ranked at the 69th position, marking an incredible drop from the top-20 position that he was holding going into the previous season.

Nobody around Baltimore needs a reminder of how rough 2025 actually was. Jackson battled injuries for a good chunk of the year, the defense couldn’t find any consistency, and the Ravens ultimately watched their playoff hopes slip away in a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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Jackson threw for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception before a hamstring injury forced him out of the Week 4 loss to Kansas City, 20–37. He had thrown for 869 yards for ten TDs in four games by that point. He missed the next three games, returning in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Then missed another game late in the season with a back contusion. Even when he was on the field, he just didn’t look like the version of himself everyone’s used to seeing.

His passing yards dropped from 4,172 two seasons back all the way down to 2,549 last year, his passer rating slipped from a league-high 119.6 in 2024 to 103.8 in 2025, and his rushing production fell from 915 yards to just 349 yards. Still, plenty of people think this ranking misses the bigger picture. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio put it bluntly.

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“Regardless, he’s Lamar Jackson. There aren’t 68 players better than him in the NFL. There aren’t 28. There aren’t 18. There arguably aren’t eight,” Florio wrote.

And despite everything working against him, Jackson still finished fourth in passer rating for the year, ahead of seven Pro Bowl or Pro Bowl alternate quarterbacks, per the NFL’s official website. Some of the concern is fair.

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Missing time has become a pattern, with Jackson sitting out at least four games in three of his last five seasons. Add in missed practices during both the offseason and regular season, and it’s easy to see why durability questions keep coming up.

Even so, he’s still very much in his prime, still a game-breaking dual threat, and still a two-time MVP. To add another layer to the story, an ESPN poll of executives, coaches and scouts placed him fifth among quarterbacks alone, trailing Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.

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The last time Jackson sank this low, all the way to 72nd back in 2023, he responded by claiming the second spot in back-to-back years. Now, under new head coach Jesse Minter, he gets a fresh start and every reason to prove this ranking wrong.