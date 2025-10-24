CJ Gardner-Johnson Announces Personal News After Being Released by John Harbaugh

It’s been a rough start to the year for safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, who just a year ago was celebrating a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles. Fast forward to now, and he’s been released by three different teams in a single season. But while his football future feels uncertain, Johnson hasn’t let that slow down his off-the-field mission.

Johnson recently announced his newest venture, “Ceedy Cared Foundation,” aimed at uplifting and empowering the next generation. “I’m am proud to officially launch CeedyCaresFoundation @CGJFoundation,” he wrote on X.

“Our mission is to uplift and empower the next generation, building better futures for kids both on and off the field. From mentorship to community outreach, we’re here to make a difference where it matters most,” he added. But let us remind you that this isn’t some sudden change of heart for Gardner-Johnson.

Giving back has always been a big part of who he is. Ever since his rookie season (2019 with the New Orleans Saints), he’s been finding ways to help people in need. That drive to serve others comes from his upbringing. His mother, Del Johnson, often opened their home to foster children when CJ was growing up.

Inspired by her, Gardner-Johnson got involved with a New Orleans–based NGO that supports at-risk youth and made it his personal mission to brighten those kids’ lives. They connected with him immediately. In fact, even before that, he was looking for further ways to make a difference.

He later teamed up with Boys Town, another local organization for at-risk children. Together with his mom, he brought the kids to a Saints game, complete with snacks and drinks she prepared herself. And because he wanted to make the day extra special, the player also took the boys to Foot Locker, letting them each pick out a pair of sneakers of their choice.

“People don’t take notice of kids like that,” Johnson said. “I feel like by me bringing some type of awareness to them, there’s more people out there that need help than vets and homeless people. There’s kids out there that need homes and families.” Now, as his charity work continues to grow, the big question remains: what’s next for him on the field?

What’s next for CJ Gardner-Johnson?

This season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. The 27-year-old was traded from the Eagles to the Houston Texans in the offseason, part of a deal that sent a former first-rounder, Kenyon Green, and a late pick swap back to Philly. But his stay in Houston lasted only three weeks.

Reports suggested there were tensions behind the scenes. Some friction in the locker room, and issues with how he fit into the Texans’ defensive system. However, the reality was not revealed. But one thing happened. After a 0–3 start to the season, the team decided to move on. Soon after, he joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, but that stint ended even faster.

Despite Baltimore’s struggles on defense (they currently sit at 1–5 heading into their bye week), John Harbaugh released CJ Gardner-Johnson after just one week, right after trading for safety Alohi Gilman from the Chargers.

At this point, Johnson’s short stays aren’t entirely shocking. He’s already bounced around quite a bit in his career. But the speed of these exits is raising eyebrows. Three weeks in Houston, barely a week in Baltimore. It’s tough optics for a player of his talent. And the thing is, he wasn’t playing badly for the Texans; in three games, he recorded a total of 11 tackles.

Still, with his recent controversies, including last season’s viral moment where he mouthed off to the Washington crowd after being ejected, teams might be hesitant to take a chance on CJ Gardner-Johnson right now.