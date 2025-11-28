Calls Mount Against Refs for Punishing Zay Flowers After Ignoring CeeDee Lamb’s Similar Action

Essentials Inside The Story Zay Flowers’ TD erased by controversial OPI call

Chiefs fans compare no-calls on Lamb and Pickens

NFL refs at center again after poor officiating

The night could not have gone much worse for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. The Charm City crowd watched their team get pushed around from the start and fall 32-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet the loss was only part of the sting. Fans grew heated when the refs flagged Baltimore’s receiver Zay Flowers on a play that felt harmless.

Soon, the mood at M&T Bank Stadium shifted from disappointment to disbelief. Lamar Jackson dropped a perfect ball to Flowers for what looked like a clean 36-yard score. But the cheers faded right away after the officials wiped it off the board for offensive pass interference. The reaction on the sidelines said it all, leaving everyone stunned.

After that call, the debate only grew. Many fans pulled CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens into the mix. They said both Lamb and Pickens made similar moves, and the refs looked the other way.

Fans argued that Flowers did not get the same treatment. The pushback started spreading online. Flowers only finished with two catches for six yards.

Fans don’t agree with the referees on the Zay Flowers call

Right after the moment blew up, FOX pushed the clip out to everyone online.

They asked fans, “Do you agree with this offensive pass interference call on Zay Flowers?”

Responding to the One fan fired back with, “CeeDee Lamb says no.”

Another fan took it even further when they wrote, “CeeDee Lamb did this at least twice today, and they threw the flag on the Chiefs, lol.”

Meanwhile, the talk around Lamb kept shifting. Lamb actually balled out against the Chiefs. He stacked seven catches for 112 yards and scored once. He even hauled in a 51-yard deep play. This came a week after he dropped three passes against Philadelphia. So he entered this game with people questioning his consistency. Yet he silenced that noise with a strong night at AT&T Stadium.

But even with that big performance, fans did not let the conversation slide. They kept pointing at the no calls.

One fan said, “Saw CeeDee Lamb do this 5 times earlier, and no flag was thrown.” Another fan jumped in with, “CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens do this about 15 times a game.”

Interestingly, the Cowboys game also had controversy. The Cowboys-Chiefs game left both sides questioning the stripes. Kansas City took ten accepted penalties for 119 yards. Two defensive pass interference calls on the final Dallas drive crushed Kansas City’s push. Trent McDuffie got flagged for interfering with Lamb, and Dallas picked up a huge first down. The city of fountains felt the pressure instantly.

The Chiefs got hit again for pass interference on George Pickens during the same march. Dallas moved the ball and ran down the clock with ease.

As a result, many fans blasted the refs and said the calls looked tilted toward the home side.

“Refs have been atrocious. The interference calls are so bad,” one fan said.

So what are your thoughts on the incident?