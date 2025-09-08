Calls Mount for John Harbaugh’s Firing After Week 1 as Bills Stun Ravens

Since 2021, no team in the NFL has mastered the art of the improbable loss quite like the Baltimore Ravens. As analyst Benjamin Solak pointed out that on eight separate occasions, they have held a commanding 90% chance to win a game, only to watch it all slip away. That total is three more catastrophic collapses than any other franchise, and in Week 1 against Buffalo, that story wrote its most painful chapter yet. And what a loss it was.

This was a masterpiece of a football game that, for three quarters, the Ravens painted exactly to their liking. Lamar Jackson was surgical, accounting for three touchdowns. Derrick Henry was a force of nature, rumbling for 169 yards and two scores. They led 40-25, their win probability sitting at a cool 98.9% with just 8:37 left on the clock. They were, by every metric, dominating the AFC-favorite Bills on their own turf.

Then, the canvas ripped. A Henry fumble, a missed extra point, and the relentless will of Josh Allen conspired to create a perfect storm. The Bills’ win, emerging from a mere 1.1% chance, according to Next Gen Stats it was the 13th-most improbable comeback in a decade, a painful loss of 40-41.

The post-game explanation felt like salt in a fresh wound. As reported by Cordell Woodland, Harbaugh admitted, “John Harbaugh said he thought about going for the late 4th down but they ultimately didn’t…’I think punting is what most people would do there.'”

The context, provided by Lamar Jackson, added a layer of painful ‘what if,’ as he was reportedly cramping at the time and couldn’t lobby for the ball. This single decision, the choice to be like ‘most people’ instead of the aggressive champion Baltimore knows, has become the epicenter of the firestorm. For Ravens fans, it was a horrifyingly familiar nightmare.

Fans’ meltdown post Harbaugh’s decision

Before the confetti had even settled in Orchard Park, the digital world erupted. “Fire John Harbaugh,” One user’s tweet cut to the core of the frustration, stating, “Special game, but John Harbaugh got 1 more year. I’m almost certain he fired in the offseason.”

Another was even more direct: “John Harbaugh needs to be fired.” This is why the calls for his job are so loud. This isn’t a one-off; it’s the eighth episode of the same nightmare. As analyst Kurt Beckett pointed out, the numbers support the angst, noting Harbaugh “has the most blown double-digit 4th quarter leads of any coach dating back to before the 90’s.”

This statistical reality fuels the fire, giving weight to the fans’ exasperation. Another fan articulated the core issue, tweeting, “I’ve said it before and I will say it again. John Harbaugh is the WORST manager of the clock I have ever seen.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, standing at the podium, Harbaugh’s demeanor was that of a man who had weathered storms before. His message, as tweeted by Jeff Zrebiec, was simple and steadfast: “Harbaugh: ‘We’re disappointed but we’ll be fine. We’ll go back to work.” It’s the same mantra that has carried him for 16 seasons: a belief in process over panic. But in Baltimore, the patience is wearing thin as they gear up for their match against the Browns in Week 2.