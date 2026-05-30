“Calm the F Down”: NBC Hosts Involved In Ugly Confrontation Over Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

One of the most persistent questions around Lamar Jackson‘s career has been what happens when his athleticism inevitably begins to fade. Critics have often suggested that his effectiveness as a passer is closely tied to the threat he poses as a runner. While doubts about how his game will age over time have been raised, analyst Chris Simms doesn’t appear to buy it.

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When Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio raised concerns over the Baltimore Ravens’ QB’s durability, Simms simply couldn’t take it. He defended the 29-year-old as one of the best signal-callers in league history.

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“Mike, who are you arguing with, and what are you getting triggered about? Like, calm the F down… I’m talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, who’s significantly better than Joe Flacco, and he’s 29,” Simms said. “That’s all I’m saying, never, and he’s one of the most efficient passers in football. So that’s all I was trying to say, and I don’t know what you’re getting mad at me for?”

Jackson’s 2025 campaign wasn’t nearly as dominant as the season before. He spent much of the season battling injuries, with the issues beginning as early as Week 3 and lingering throughout the year. Back-to-back injuries limited Jackson to just 13 games, during which he threw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 349 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. The Ravens finished 8-9, placing them second in the AFC North but falling short of a playoff berth.

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Viewed through that lens, some of his statistical regression becomes far easier to understand. That’s also why Chris Simms’ defense of the quarterback would have resonated with many fans.

Since taking over as the Ravens’ starting quarterback after being selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson has transformed the franchise. He has led Baltimore to six playoff appearances in eight seasons, though a Super Bowl appearance still remains elusive.

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So, after a season like 2025, Mike Florio was forced to question how long the 29-year-old can sustain his dual-threat style of playing, as it drastically exposes him to injury concerns. Florio also brought Joe Flacco into the conversation, who also dealt with injuries and missed major time with a hip issue in what turned out to be his last season in Baltimore.

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“I mean, let’s be realistic about it. The Father Time thing is it’s going to happen. He’s been, he’s been hit a lot,” Florio said.

Apparently, when Flacco was nearing 30, he dealt with similar issues as seen in Lamar Jackson as he followed a 3,986-yard and 27-touchdown 2014 season with an ACL-ridden 2015, where he posted 2,791 yards and 14 TDs after missing the last six games of the season.

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Although Jackson and Flacco are completely different styles of players, one can’t ignore that the current Ravens QB1 could face a similar fate to that of his predecessor, who traded three years after turning 30.

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So for Lamar Jackson, the 2026 season will be of paramount importance as it could very well be the beginning of the end of his Ravens tenure, especially with the 29-year-old failing to reach an agreement about a possible extension on his existing deal.

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To ensure his future is secured in Baltimore, Jackson officially returned to the field for his first 2026 Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice after missing the first three voluntary sessions.

Lamar Jackson returns to OTAs ahead of the 2026 season

As the Baltimore Ravens began the second week of voluntary organized team activities, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the field after missing three sessions during the opening week of the OTAs. Ahead of the 29-year-old’s return, Ravens’ new head coach Jesse Minter addressed Jackson’s absence by confirming that he will be back soon and highlighting that communication between him and the franchise had remained “excellent” throughout the offseason.

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Jackson joined a list of key veteran players who missed Baltimore’s first OTA practices. Joining the 29-year-old were Safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and multiple defensive contributors, who remained away from the team to manage their offseason schedules ahead of mandatory minicamp.

At the OTAs, Lamar Jackson also issued a positive statement regarding his future with the franchise as he continues to negotiate an extension with the Ravens. Jackson currently has two seasons (2026 and 2027) remaining on his $260 million contract.

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“Absolutely. I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city,” Jackson said after an offseason practice on Wednesday, per ESPN. “This is the team that drafted me. I love Baltimore. Everyone should know that by now.”

As Lamar Jackson returns to OTAs after missing the first three sessions, his presence can be considered his way of taking the necessary steps about his future in Baltimore amid contract extension talks. While questions are raised about his durability, postseason struggles, and a difficult 2025 season, this step by Jackson will be a major boost for Ravens fans ahead of a defining year.