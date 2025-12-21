Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey Wants to “Throw Up” After Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza’s Emotional Speech

Essentials Inside The Story Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza wins the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

Marlon Humphrey mocks Mendoza following his speech.

Tom Brady is impressed with Fernando Mendoza's leadership skills.

With just three games left in the NFL regular season, speculation about the upcoming NFL Draft takes center stage, especially with the recent announcement of this year’s Heisman Trophy winner. The prestigious college award went to Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who grabbed the headlines for his candid reaction after winning the Big 10 title against Ohio State. Although fans adored Mendoza’s passionate words, that reaction didn’t sit well with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent episode of his podcast, the Marlon Humphrey Show, the Ravens star grilled Mendoza for his post-game comments before sharing his thoughts on the Indiana QB’s Heisman win.

“That just made me want to freaking throw up,” Marlon Humphrey said.”Is this like the most washed Heisman race ever? Oh, that was disgusting. I don’t even know who this guy is. Sometimes I like to hate on people, and people say, why are you hating on him? Like, I have zero reason. I’m going to put him into that category.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marlon Humphrey Show (@marlonhumphreyshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This reaction from Marlon Humphrey seems unwarranted, especially after the historic season Fernando Mendoza has had. The 22-year-old led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record with 33 passing touchdowns. He also became the third Big Ten quarterback since 2000 to record three straight games with at least four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mendoza also won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Maxwell Award, and was named the AP Player of the Year. However, these impressive accolades weren’t enough for Humphrey, who doubled down on this take before calling out the Indiana Hoosiers after winning their first Big Ten title since 1945.

ADVERTISEMENT

I now want Indiana to be a first-round exit,” Humphrey said. “I will say I’ve not watched any of their football games, but I’m not buying it. I’m not buying. I refuse to believe Indiana is a good football team. And that’s just happened in like one year. I just refuse to do that. And I will not do that unless they are the national champions. And even then, it’ll still be fraud.”

These extreme reactions have been a common occurrence on Marlon Humphrey’s podcast, for which the Baltimore cornerback has faced scrutiny from his fans. However, on the field, the 29-year-old has been a crucial member of the Ravens’ defense with his 41 solo tackles, 11 assists, 1.0 sack, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 interceptions in 12 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Coming back to the 2025 Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza has also received a lot of praise from current and retired players for his historic performance. This list includes an NFL legend, Tom Brady, who raved about the Indiana shot-caller after his Big 10 title win.

Tom Brady praises Fernando Mendoza

As Fernando Mendoza became the first Indiana Hoosier in program history to win the Heisman Trophy, he received high praise from arguably the greatest quarterback in history, Tom Brady. The 22-year-old has thrown for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns, establishing him as one of the best prospects for the 2026 NFL draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging this stellar effort, Brady took some time to celebrate Mendoza during Sunday’s NFL pregame show on Fox.

“I love everything about his game,” Brady said. “His leadership is what stands out to me; it’s his relatability to his teammates. He’s overcome a lot of things in his career.”

Now, after his successful Big 10 title campaign and his Heisman Trophy win, Fernando Mendoza will shift focus towards winning the National Championship with the Indiana Hoosiers and cementing himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the country.