Ravens Coach Blasts Offensive Line Players Over Disastrous Performance Against the Jaguars

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline Thursday night. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was caught on Prime Video yelling at his players and tossing his tablet as Baltimore fell behind the Jaguars in Week 9.

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“Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is not happy 😳,” NFL on ESPN shared the moment on X.

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It’s easy to see why. Jacksonville entered the game 5-2, holding a three-game lead in the AFC South. The Ravens, at 4-4, were in a tougher spot. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson landed on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and backup Tyler Huntley reportedly suffered a season-ending toe injury last week. That left undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, the third quarterback on the depth chart, to start.

Fagnano has been sacked once so far against the Jaguars and thrown two interceptions. His first NFL start is clearly not going as planned. Also playing in bad weather, not much is working out for the Ravens tonight against the Jaguars, with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter.

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Jacksonville scored 10 points in the first quarter, added 7 in the second and put up 3 more in the third. Baltimore managed only a first-quarter field goal, and is pretty much set for a loss, with the Jaguars leading 33-10 in the matchup.