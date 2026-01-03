Ravens Coach Confirms Pushing Derrick Henry Beyond His Limits Amid Lamar Jackson’s Return Against Steelers

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens Coach explained why Derrick Henry stayed on the field.

Henry’s Green Bay workload reshaped Baltimore’s late-season approach.

Lamar Jackson’s return sharpens the stakes in Pittsburgh.

Derrick Henry’s performance in Week 17 has created momentum within the Baltimore Ravens’ locker room, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being careful of him. Both camps will be under pressure as Week 18 gets nearer since their playoff qualification berth will be confirmed with only a win. But before the players enter the field on Sunday, the Ravens OC Todd Monken comes clean on having a hand in Henry’s impressive performance against the Green Bay Packers.

While being asked about Henry being sent back onto the field during key stretches against Green Bay, Monken made it clear the decision came from the sideline.

“No, no,” Todd Monken said, laughing, via A.J. Gersh of FOX on X. “Get him back in there. I’ve been through that. Get his ass back in there.” He further added, “He’s proven that throughout his career. Just by the way he takes care of himself. I mean, his size. Obviously, we are lucky to have him. He’s going to continue to get stronger as the weather.”

The OC’s decision to push the RB was the perfect decision since Derrick Henry has been one of their best players this season.

Henry single-handedly broke down the Packers‘ defense with 36 carries for 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The RB is not just a speedster but also pretty strong, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 252 pounds. The freak of nature can easily break through the tush-push play and enter the red zone. In 16 games, he carried the ball 287 times for 1,469 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He is second and third in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards, respectively.

Even though he was tapping out last week, Derrick Henry is more eager than others to take on the Steelers in their home. Surprisingly, he has a great winning ratio when he carries the ball more than 20 times. His record stands at 13-2 for the Ravens since joining them in 2024. Unfortunately, one of the two losses came against the Steelers in Week 14, when Henry carried the ball 25 times for 94 yards.

“I feel like we’re the underdog in this game. They came in our house and beat us,” said Henry after that game. “They have a better record. They’re up on us. They got the upper hand on me. Had a great game plan, great scheme, executed it well. I didn’t like how I played last game [against Pittsburgh]. Watching film from that game, just trying to be better, make sure I’m ready when that time comes.”

Derrick Henry is fired up to face the Steelers, as it also happens to be taking place on his birthday on January 4, 2026. And nothing can be a sweeter gift for his 32nd birthday than returning the favor to the Steelers and getting into the playoffs.

While the former Offensive Player of the Year is getting ready for the Steelers, a former NFL MVP will be making his return against them.

Lamar Jackson will be a part of the showdown at Acrisure Stadium

Lamar Jackson left the game against the New England Patriots in Week 16 with 1:56 minutes remaining in the second quarter. He suffered back pain when Patriots safety Craig Woodson kneed him in the lower left side of his back. Things were looking complicated for the quarterback, but he himself confirmed that he would be playing the crucial game against the Steelers.

“Yeah, yeah, a 100%,” answered Jackson when asked whether he will play in Pittsburgh, via the Baltimore Ravens on X. “I’m gonna be out there.”

This season has not been good for the quarterback. So, he will look to redeem himself against their divisional rivals.

He has suffered multiple injuries, starting with the hamstring injury against the Chiefs in Week 4, then a knee injury in practice in early November, and then a toe injury against the New York Jets. In Week 16, it was the back pain against the Patriots. As per reports, he has missed at least one practice for the last seven weeks.

This seems to be a recount of the past when he got injured in December and missed several games. In December 2021, it was an ankle injury. The next year, it was a PCL injury, and this year, it’s a horde of injuries. However, this time the stakes are higher than ever.

One more win and they are through. Jackson has won the NFL MVP Award twice in the past (2019, 2023), and he needs to bring his best game against the Steelers. In 12 games, he completed 181-of-284 passes for 2,311 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns on 63 carries for 340 yards.

The star quarterback has always been regarded as one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league. Now he needs to confirm the fact on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers are coming off a loss in Cleveland and won’t have D.K. Metcalf and Darnell Washington. So, the momentum is slightly in favor of the Ravens. Will the Ravens take advantage of the situation, or will the Steelers make it their 10th win of the season? It remains to be seen who claims the AFC North title at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.