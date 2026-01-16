Condolences Pour In as Ravens Star Zay Flowers Mourns Tragic Passing of Family Member

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens star hit with personal loss as season momentum stalls

Family tragedy emerges days after playoff heartbreak, reshaping the moment

Flowers’ upbringing and deep family bonds add weight to his response

Zay Flowers’ impressive Ravens season is suffering one too many hits. Unfortunately, the latest of these is more personal than the others. Just last week, the receiver stood heartbroken after a playoff run that ended in heartbreak against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before the on-field sting could fade, he’s now having to deal with the death of a family member, too. Flowers took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Grandma, I love you. You was always proud of me and bragging on me. Yo, Grandboy did it, and I’m glad you got to see me do it. I love you forever. Tell my Mama, Martin, and Tyler I love em ❤️,” he captioned his Instagram story.

Imago Zay Flowers Instagram Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Flowers’ story has always carried weight beyond the stat sheet. When he was just five years old, Flowers lost his mother, Jackie Walden, to a tragic head injury, a moment that reshaped his life overnight. His father, Willie Flowers, was left to raise a massive household of 14 children, forcing Zay to grow up fast. Based on the emotion and gratitude he has shown in a recent Instagram post, it is hard not to believe that his grandmother stepped into a central role during those early years.

That was not the only moment Zay Flowers chose to share. He followed it up with another story, posting a photo of himself and his grandmother holding up four fingers, a nod to his jersey number and their bond. He also added a short video of the two sitting together at the dining table, captioned simply, “I love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the post spread online, the response followed fast. Ravens Flock filled timelines with prayers and love. Even beyond M&T Bank Stadium, support poured in from across the NFL community.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans surround Zay Flowers with support during emotional loss

To begin with, the Ravens Flock did not stay silent when the news broke.

“Sending prayers to Zay Flowers and his family 🙏🏼,” One fan summed up the mood.

Soon after, another fan echoed the same support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Keep your head up, Zay 🙏❤️,” the comment read.

Flowers’ story explains why this moment cuts so deep. He grew up as the 11th of 14 kids, never surrounded by much money but always surrounded by people. As the messages kept coming, the tone stayed heartfelt. One fan kept it short and sweet.

“Prayers 🙏🏾,” the comment stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, another fan added to these prayers.

“🙏🏾 my condolences,” the fan wrote.

Then came a louder show of love that captured the Ravens Flock spirit. In this trying time, the third-year player received love and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We love you @ZayFlowers 🖤💜,” the fan stated.

Back in 2023, the rookie had explained the nuances of growing up in a big family. Flowers himself spoke about the bond he shared with his siblings.

“The best part about growing up with so many brothers and sisters is that you’re never alone, and they’re my best friends,” Flowers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ravens’ first-round pick grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For Flowers, the grind of the NFL has never been separated from the people who carried him here. In this moment of loss, the Ravens’ star has received loads of love and support to know that he is not walking alone, on or off the field.