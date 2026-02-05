Ravens Confirm New Coach for Lamar Jackson After Jesse Minter Fired QB’s Ally

The Baltimore Ravens have officially made a coaching move that directly affects quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team has confirmed a new quarterbacks coach following a major staff shakeup.

“Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork now will be the QB coach for the Ravens, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on X. “Woolfork interviewed for the Tampa OC job and also was blocked several times from other openings before being allowed to pursue other opportunities that resulted in him landing in Baltimore.”

Woolfork’s appointment as a quarterbacks coach comes shortly after a surprising decision by the Ravens’ new leadership. Under rookie head coach Jesse Minter, the team parted ways with longtime quarterbacks coach Tee Martin on Wednesday. Martin was not only a key offensive mind but also a trusted ally of Lamar Jackson.

This is a developing story…