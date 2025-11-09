Congratulations Pour in for Ravens’ DeAndre Hopkins, Following Hall of Fame Announcement

Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins just received one of the greatest honors of his college career, a spot in the Clemson Football Hall of Fame. Hopkins, who dominated at Clemson University from 2010 to 2012, racked up over 3,000 receiving yards and became one of the most electrifying players in school history. And over a decade later, the Tigers finally honored Hopkins with his long-overdue Hall of Fame induction.

Apart from Hopkins, the 2025 class includes another former Tigers footballer, Chester McGlockton, and long-time Sports Information Director Tim Bourret. As for DeAndre, it was his proud mother, Sabrina Greenlee, who represented him at the ceremony. After the event, Greenlee took to Instagram to share her joy for DeAndre Hopkins through two heartfelt posts. In the first post, she wrote:

“What an honor it is to represent my son DeAndre (Nuk) Hopkins as he was inducted into the Clemson Football Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all inductees. Go Tigers!!!”

The series of photos uploaded with the post captured heartfelt moments from the ceremony. One photo showed Greenlee holding a framed tribute to DeAndre Hopkins. The frame included Hopkins’ Clemson letter, a portrait from his college days, and a snapshot of him making one of his signature catches.

Meanwhile, another photo showed Greenlee onstage, chatting warmly with others. The Clemson University Athletic Hall of Fame logo glowed behind her on the stage. You could almost feel her pride through another photo in which Greenlee walked beside DeAndre Hopkins. The final photos captured Greenlee smiling brightly while holding her son’s framed honor – a perfect reflection of a mother’s love and pride.

As such, in her second post, DeAndre Hopkins’ mother simply wrote, “Proud mama moment!!” Hopkins himself jumped into the comments, dropping a simple “🤝” – a small gesture that spoke volumes about their bond. Hopkins’ family has been a major influence behind his successful football career.

Many fans know Greenlee’s story – she’s an acid attack survivor who turned her pain into strength and raised her son. DeAndre Hopkins has often credited her for shaping his strength and resilience. So, seeing her represent him at this ceremony made the moment even more meaningful for fans.

Fans celebrate DeAndre Hopkins’ Hall of Fame induction at Clemson

Fans quickly filled the comment sections of Sabrina Greenlee’s posts with congratulations for the proud HOF moment.

One wrote, “Well deserved! Congratulations 🎉.”

And who could argue? DeAndre Hopkins’ stats at Clemson were unreal. In his junior year alone, he hauled in 82 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns – leading the ACC in yards and ranking second in the entire FBS for touchdowns.

Another fan added, “Welcome to the Hall, Nuk!!”

That nickname, of course, goes way back. DeAndre Hopkins’ mom gave it to him because he used to chew through NUK brand pacifiers as a baby. Isn’t that a sweet origin story for one of football’s fiercest receivers?

Meanwhile, some fans even looked ahead, writing, “DHop such a goat, hopeful he gets into the NFL HOF 🤞🙏.”

And honestly, with his resume, that doesn’t sound far-fetched. DeAndre Hopkins has played 13 NFL seasons across five teams – the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and now the Ravens. He has amassed 994 receptions, 13,157 yards, and 85 touchdowns in his career so far. He’s been to five Pro Bowls and even reached his first Super Bowl with Kansas City earlier this year.

But beyond the numbers, what really stands out about DeAndre Hopkins is where his strength comes from – his mom. As one fan beautifully wrote, “Yes, Ma’am! Proud mama raises the greatest kids ♥️.”

So, this Hall of Fame honor isn’t just a celebration of Hopkins’ football career. It’s ultimately a tribute to perseverance, love, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and son.