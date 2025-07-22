Congratulations Pour on Isaiah Likely After Ravens TE Took Big Family Step

Isaiah Likely is gearing himself up for his fourth season with the Ravens with a new major off-field responsibility. Isaiah, 25, who is currently playing under his rookie contract worth $4,164,340 with the Ravens, left many in awe by setting career-highs with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns last season. But, it seems that he made all this possible just because of the strong backing of his long-time girlfriend Melanie Guevara, for whom the tight end fetched the dreamy stars on Monday.

Yes, Ravens TE has recently stepped into the new role of husband. And, Isaiah Likely himself confirmed the news with an IG joint post with his new bride, Melanie Guevara. Likely, who has been dating Melanie since 2022, has now decided to spend his entire life with her. The post caption is enough to showcase his adoration for the biggest moment. ‘Til death do us part,” they mentioned in their joint IG post caption.

Their wedding pictures? Ah, they are really breathtaking. Likely, the new groom looked handsome on his wedding day on Monday in his classy black suit. While Melanie also stole the limelight with her stunning wedding gown, whose veil covered the stairs in a beautiful, dreamy shot. According to their post, the couple silently got married at City Hall in San Francisco, California. Well, the rest of the wedding details are yet to be revealed.

But one thing is not hidden anymore. Before becoming forever partners, Likely and Melanie Guevara were quite supportive of each other. And, their loving chemistry also caught the public’s eye many times. A few months back, in December, just ahead of the Giants vs Ravens game in week 15, the NFL star’s romantic moment went viral on the internet. At the time, the former Coastal Carolina player shared the intimate kissing picture with his partner. Not only this, Melanie Guevara’s love and support for TE were visible during Likely’s NFL games. She has seen sporting a jacket with the Likely’s jersey number ‘80,’ and his name ‘Likely’ in some games.

Apart from this, back in Jan 2024, Melanie’s shout-out for her then-BF spread massively on the internet. “I could talk about how proud I am of you forever. Such an amazing year, I love you 80 #year 2,” she mentioned in her post caption. Not only does Melanie express her love for him, but Likely is also often seen sharing his sentiments for his wife on IG. He first officially announced his relationship with her in February 2023. “Outta State and Outta mind,” he wrote. Since then, the couple has been keeping their fans engaged with their impressive updates.

From game day pictures to their holiday fun, their IG post covered them fully. Well, now, the big update about their wedding really enchanted the fans and the NFL world alike. Soon after Ravens TE’s post surfaced on the internet, they just could not resist expressing their love for the new couple. In no time, the new NFL groom’s post comment section was flooded with heartfelt wishes.

NFL players and teammates came up to show love to Isaiah Likely!

As Isaiah cherishes his biggest personal milestone just before grinding himself into full football mode, his team couldn’t even hold back their sentiments. Taking to Isaiah and Melanie Guevara’s post comment section, they sent their heartwarming wishes. “Baltimore Ravens Congratulations,” they wrote, adding blue hearts and a face holding back tears emoji. It indicates their feeling of being overwhelmed in the moment. Since the Ravens selected Isaiah as their fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Isaiah has been excelling and setting notable records. Clearly, he is developing his chemistry with the Ravens and teammates.

Other Ravens player also expressed their adoration for Likely’s new role as husband. Ravens fullback Pat Ricard sent his emotional wishes to the TE and his new bride. “Congrats, guys!” he penned. Besides this, another Ravens player, Ar’Darius Washington, gushed over with love and immense joy at his teammate’s wedding. “Major!” Ravens’ safety mentioned, dropping multiple firing emojis.

Apart from his teammates, Isaiah and Melanie have received congratulatory wishes from several other NFL players, including Geno Stone, Shermari Jones. “Congrats, bro !!!” Cincinnati Bengals safety jotted down in their post comment section. While Bengals running back, Shermari Jones, dropped a finger crossed and red heart emoji as the comment. It indeed showcased their joyous feeling for the NFL TE’s biggest decision of his life.

Another wish includes American football player D’Jordan Strong and Lukas Denis. “The LIKELYS !!!!! Beautiful,” Strong commented, adding a white heart. “Congrats, my brotha,” Luke, St. Louis Battlehawks safety, mentioned, adding blessing hand emojis. While another comment reads, “This is huge! Congrats fam!,” Jordan Schultz, FOX Sports NFL Insider, wrote, adding blessings hands emojis in his comment section.

Truly, with these touching wishes from his teammates and NFL players showing their support for Likely, that really extends beyond the game. As he embarks on this exciting new journey in life, the NFL world is thrilled to celebrate his special moment. Congratulations once again, Isaiah and Melanie, on this wonderful step—may your days be filled with joy and success together.