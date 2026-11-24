The Baltimore Ravens added Kedon Slovis to their quarterback room during an injury crisis, hoping to have another emergency option available. Just three weeks after bringing him in from Green Bay, however, his place on the roster has become uncertain.

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The Baltimore Ravens are waiving quarterback Kedon Slovis on Tuesday, November 24, according to CBS Sports and NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. The decision comes three weeks after Baltimore signed him off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad to address its injury-hit quarterback room.

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Despite waiving him from the 53-man roster, the Ravens would like to bring Slovis back to their practice squad if he clears waivers, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

“The #Ravens are waiving QB Kedon Slovis. They’d like to bring him back to the practice squad if he clears, though there are teams with QB needs, including his former team in the #AZCardinals,” Garafolo reported on X.

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Slovis had served as Baltimore’s emergency No. 3 quarterback in each of the team’s last three contests. He did not appear in a regular-season game for the Ravens, but his presence provided another option while the team dealt with injuries to its top quarterbacks. His departure opens a spot on Baltimore’s 53-man roster.

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The decision is particularly notable considering why the Ravens initially brought him in. Baltimore signed the 25-year-old away from Green Bay on November 3, shortly after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley suffered injuries against the Buffalo Bills.

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At the time, even rookie Joe Fagnano was dealing with an ankle injury, leaving the team with very limited options at quarterback.

However, the situation has changed since then. Baltimore acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals, while Fagnano remains another option on the active roster.

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This is not the first quarterback roster adjustment Baltimore has made this month. On November 7, the Ravens waived Austin Reed to make room for Brissett after acquiring him from the Arizona Cardinals.

Slovis remained on the active roster at that point, but the latest move suggests Baltimore is continuing to adjust its quarterback depth as its needs change.

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With Brissett now leading the offense, the Ravens have more flexibility to make changes elsewhere. They could still retain Slovis as an emergency option without using an active roster spot if he clears waivers.

Slovis could return to Baltimore’s practice squad if he clears waivers and reaches an agreement with the team. However, his release marks another change in a quarterback room that has already faced multiple setbacks this month, making it important to understand how the Ravens reached this point.

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How Baltimore’s Injury Crisis Forced the Ravens to Sign Kedon Slovis

According to the Ravens’ official updates, the team’s problems became particularly serious after its November 1 loss to Buffalo. Jackson injured his right thumb on the opening offensive play, while backup Huntley left with a toe injury. Undrafted rookie Fagnano was then forced into action, finishing the 36-10 defeat with 91 passing yards and an interception.

The situation was even more concerning because Fagnano was also dealing with an ankle injury. According to the Ravens’ official November 2 injury update, the team did not have a fully healthy quarterback on its 53-man roster.

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The team subsequently placed Jackson and Huntley on injured reserve on November 5. Huntley’s toe injury was reportedly season-ending.

Baltimore responded by bringing back Austin Reed and signing Slovis from Green Bay. Fagnano made his first NFL start against Jacksonville, while Slovis provided emergency depth. The Ravens later traded for Brissett, who took over as the starter and moved Fagnano into the backup role.

The sequence of injuries and roster moves explains why Baltimore initially needed Slovis and why his release is another notable change. The Ravens will now look to balance their quarterback depth with the need to create roster space elsewhere.