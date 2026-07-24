Ravens Cut Ties With Heisman Trophy Runner-Up QB Diego Pavia Just Before Training Camp

Diego Pavia is the only member of last year’s Heisman Trophy top 10 who currently finds himself without an NFL team. After going undrafted despite finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, the former Vanderbilt quarterback got his first professional opportunity when the Baltimore Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent. But before training camp even began, that opportunity came to an abrupt end.

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“The #Ravens have waived former #Vanderbilt star QB Diego Pavia prior to training camp,” Ian Rapoport confirmed the transaction through an X post.

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Pavia was waived just one day before Baltimore’s rookies were scheduled to report for training camp. Of all the players from the Heisman’s Top 10 who went pro, Pavia is the only player without a team now. Everyone else is either on an NFL roster or expected to compete for a spot, while the former Vanderbilt quarterback didn’t even get the opportunity to participate in Ravens training camp.

Pavia finished as the first runner-up in the Heisman voting. He became the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014.

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The move was largely a roster decision. Baltimore waived Pavia to free up a spot for veteran center Ethan Pocic, whom the team signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

Pavia had signed a three-year, $3.1 million undrafted free-agent deal with the Ravens in April, but he entered an already crowded quarterback room.

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The Ravens already have four other quarterbacks on the roster – Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and Joe Fagnano. Pavia was expected to compete for one of the backup spots, but with reigning MVP Jackson firmly entrenched as the franchise’s unquestioned QB1 and multiple quarterbacks already ahead of him, carving out a long-term role in Baltimore was always going to be an uphill battle.

Pavia’s size has once again become a talking point, which many had flagged before the draft. He measured just over 5-foot-10 at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his height was one of the biggest concerns NFL evaluators had throughout the draft process. While shorter quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray and Bryce Young have succeeded in the league, NFL teams have traditionally preferred taller passers because of visibility and throwing lanes from the pocket.

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Pavia arrived in the NFL with an impressive collegiate résumé. After initially going under the radar coming out of high school, the quarterback built his name playing junior college football before starring at New Mexico State and eventually earning his Power Four opportunity with Vanderbilt. He helped transform the Commodores into one of college football’s surprise stories.

In 2025, Pavia led Vanderbilt to the program’s first 10-win season while throwing 29 touchdown passes, accounting for 39 total touchdowns, and tossing just eight interceptions. He finished his collegiate career with 12,899 passing yards and 119 total touchdowns. Pavia was also the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback.

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There’s still hope for the young quarterback. Being waived before training camp isn’t necessarily the end of his NFL journey.

What’s next for Diego Pavia?

After being waived by the Ravens, Pavia is now on waivers. If he clears waivers, he will become a free agent and can sign with any NFL franchise.

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Pavia can also join the Canadian Football League. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers currently hold his negotiating rights, allowing them the first opportunity to sign him if he chooses to head north.

The UFL has also expressed interest in the quarterback, dropping a “👀” on X. However, he would have to wait until next year to play in the league.

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If another NFL team signs him, he will still have the opportunity to earn a rookie salary and continue developing at football’s highest level. Many undrafted quarterbacks spend time moving between rosters, practice squads, and alternative leagues before earning a long-term opportunity, so another NFL chance cannot be ruled out.

Being waived before training camp is undoubtedly a setback. But it isn’t unprecedented for undrafted quarterbacks. Pavia’s collegiate career was built on proving doubters wrong, and at just 24 years old, he’ll now look to do the same again if another opportunity presents itself.