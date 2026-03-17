DeAndre Hopkins Addresses ‘Wanting Out’ of Ravens Narrative After Bold Super Bowl Declaration

Essentials Inside The Story Hopkins deleted post clarified his feelings towards the Ravens

Despite low stats, he averaged 15 yards per catch, best since 2014

Lamar Jackson personally lobbied for Hopkins two offseasons before 2025 signing

The whispers of DeAndre Hopkins wanting out of Baltimore grew so loud that the star receiver himself had to address them, challenging a narrative that began almost as soon as he arrived. By the time the 2025 campaign ended, whispers had grown into reports that Hopkins wanted out. As it turns out, that was not the whole story.

“False. Felt like we were contenders, especially if we got into the playoffs,” Hopkins wrote on X in a now-deleted post.

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For a team that he reportedly wanted “out” of, Hopkins’ comments made it clear that he not only believed in his team but also had no hesitation in declaring them possible Super Bowl winners.

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That post was a direct reply to former 105.7 The Fan host Jason La Canfora, who had reported that DeAndre Hopkins wanted to leave Baltimore for a team with a genuine shot at a championship.

“He [Hopkins] wanted out last year to go to a real contender. Front office would not oblige,” La Canfora wrote.

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Despite suiting up for every game in 2025, DeAndre Hopkins posted just 330 yards and two touchdowns, his second-lowest totals ever. Trade rumors swirled, but the silver lining: he still averaged 15 yards per catch, his best mark since 2014. Despite playing in every game, he tied his career low for starts in a single season.

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The timing of that report made sense on paper. During the 2025 season, Hopkins started just three games all season and was deployed almost entirely in a rotational role. The bulk targets went to Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. Hopkins closed out the year with 22 catches on 39 targets.

Still, Hopkins said he stayed because he genuinely believed the Ravens had what it took to make a Super Bowl run. After their bye week, Baltimore reeled off five straight wins to climb back into AFC North contention, and that gave a real reason to believe. The Ravens went on to finish 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing what was effectively a knockout game against the Steelers in Week 17.

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Imago Image Credits: via social media @X

DeAndre Hopkins’s deleted posts paint a picture of a player who was frustrated not with Baltimore, but with how little he was used once he was there.

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“How many times after this do you think I was used in the red zone? When targeted, I’m still one of the most productive,” Hopkins posted on X and then deleted the post.

His most memorable moment came in Week 1 against the Bills. Late in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson found Hopkins on a 29-yard strike, giving Baltimore a 34-19 lead. The Ravens ultimately lost 40-41, as Josh Allen engineered a stunning 16-point comeback in the final four minutes.

That play perhaps reminded Hopkins of what was possible. It was the kind of big-game impact he had experienced the previous season in Kansas City, and exactly the reason he came to Baltimore chasing another ring.

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Hopkins arrived in Baltimore carrying a legitimate championship pedigree. He had just come off a Super Bowl appearance with Kansas City. In 2024, he was the third-leading receiver on the Chiefs’ roster (tied).

He finished the 2024 season with 41 catches on 59 targets for 437 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games. When the Chiefs made their deep postseason run, it marked the first time in his 12-year career that Hopkins had gotten that far.

“A dream come true. I’ve been in the league 12 years, and I haven’t gotten this far,” Hopkins said in January 2025, declaring what playing in the Super Bowl meant to him.

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What La Canfora reported may not have been entirely accurate, but for Hopkins, the Super Bowl ring remains the one thing his track record is still missing. The receiver has built one of the most decorated careers of his generation.

He has five Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors, seven seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, and not a single fumble over the last two years. He has had nearly everything this league can offer. So at 33 years old, Hopkins is still chasing that ring. And here are some destinations where he could land next to find it.

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Where does DeAndre Hopkins play next after leaving Baltimore?

The Ravens signed Hopkins to a one-year deal of $5 million ahead of the 2025 season, and that contract expired when the season ended. He now enters free agency as an unrestricted free agent, with Spotrac projecting his market value at $1.48 million.

The Titans have emerged as a natural landing spot. Hopkins spent nearly a season and a half in Tennessee before being traded to the Chiefs in 2024. Now, as the Titans ride the momentum with Cam Ward, Hopkins could step in as a trusted veteran target. He could give the young signal-caller exactly the kind of reliable, experienced presence he needs in his sophomore year.

A return to Baltimore is also firmly on the table. Jackson has openly wanted Hopkins on his roster for years. Two offseasons ago, Jackson personally urged general manager Eric DeCosta to bring Hopkins to Baltimore, a wish that was eventually granted in 2025. Now, both sides may want to do it again.

“I love Baltimore, I think the city is great, the people and fans are amazing, organization is amazing, why wouldn’t I want to come back?” Hopkins said in January on Up & Adams. “Would love to play with Lamar again. I don’t know the last time I played with a quarterback two years in a row.”

Right now, the league is hungry for reliable pass catchers, and with Hopkins’ caliber, finding a role will not be a difficult task. Whether it is back in Baltimore or somewhere new, he plans to make it count.