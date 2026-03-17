DeAndre Hopkins Airs Frustrations With Ravens’ Offensive Schemes Amid Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Hopkins had a limited role in Baltimore’s offense last season.

His involvement dropped after an early impact.

The veteran now faces an uncertain future heading into free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ $5 million gamble on DeAndre Hopkins didn’t pay off, and now the veteran receiver is airing his frustrations publicly. After a limited role in Baltimore’s offense, Hopkins appeared to question how he was used, particularly in key situations.

“How many times after this do you think I was used in the red zone?” wrote Hopkins on X, replying to a tweet from the Baltimore Ravens reporter Nic Mason. “When targeted, I’m still one of the most productive but never complained with my snaps & never will. Facts!”

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The veteran receiver later deleted the post. In his original tweet, Nic shared a clip of Hopkins making a stunning one-handed touchdown catch in the red zone after a picture-perfect throw from Lamar Jackson, showing his athletic prowess.

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The clip was from the Ravens’ first game of the 2025 campaign against the Buffalo Bills. The reporter also noted that instead of searching for a new receiver in the free agency or NFL Draft, the Ravens should bring him back for one more season, to which Hopkins gave the blunt response.

The Ravens already had starting receivers like Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers. Therefore, the five-time Pro Bowler was brought in as a rotational receiver.

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Despite playing in all 17 games, Hopkins’ limited role as a rotational receiver is clear from his mere three starts, which resulted in a modest 330 yards and two touchdowns, a far cry from the production expected of a player of his caliber.

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As a thirteen-season veteran, Hopkins brings elite catching ability and precise route-running to the table, but the Ravens’ offense failed to capitalize on these skills last season. However, the Ravens offense couldn’t turn any of it into a meaningful advantage last season.

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Hopkins’ experience keeps him relevant in free agency

DeAndre Hopkins is no longer in his prime, yet his versatility and wealth of experience make him one of the most compelling free agents available. He has played 195 NFL games and has over 1,000 career receptions, becoming the 18th player to reach the historic milestone.

The Pro Bowler sent a subtle message to the Buffalo Bills in January, saying he could do some serious damage to the other NFL teams after pairing up with Josh Allen. With the Bills searching for a proven receiver to build chemistry with the star quarterback, Hopkins could be a great low-risk option next season.

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The Pro Football Focus journalist Mason Cameron previously stated that the Tennessee Titans could be another possible option for the veteran, as he enters his 14th NFL season. Having previously represented the Titans, he is already familiar with the organization. With his veteran status, he could offer guidance to the team’s young receiving group and quarterback Cam Ward, who will be playing his second season.