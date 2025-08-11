DeAndre Hopkins Clears Feelings on Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB Finally Uplifts Offense

When DeAndre Hopkins walked into Baltimore at 33 years old, the room felt different. Fresh off a season that didn’t quite live up to his own high standards, the veteran wideout didn’t need long to win over his new quarterback. “He is different,” Lamar Jackson said, per ESPN. “It’s just dope to have him [here], and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year.” However, Hopkins didn’t arrive empty-handed when it came to his résumé.

Signing with the Ravens this offseason, Hopkins brought along a track record from a whirlwind 2024 campaign split between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Across that stretch, the five-time Pro Bowler hauled in 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns. He even played a role in Kansas City’s playoff push, starting twice in three games and logging three catches for 29 yards and a score. On top of that, the chemistry in Baltimore’s receiving room is starting to click.

Hopkins, after spending last year catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, now finds himself pairing with another MVP quarterback. That’s a rare career twist, and he knows it. Speaking at Sunday’s press conference, the veteran said he’s already feeling a rhythm with Jackson. “It’s progressed well. We’re building on that on and off the field. In the locker room, talking about things. So, I think it’s going well,” Hopkins said, hinting at a growing trust that could pay off in the regular season.

Consequently, the early camaraderie between the two stars is a huge win for Charm City. Last season, the Ravens posted a 12-5 record, running the AFC North and knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in the Wild Card round. A roster with that kind of balance only needs a few key sparks to keep its championship window wide open—and Hopkins could be that spark.

Still, Baltimore knows how quickly momentum can vanish. Their Super Bowl dreams ended in the Divisional Round after a crushing 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where a two-point conversion to tie the game fell short. The Ravens haven’t reached the big stage since 2012, but they believe Jackson can take them back. With a 24-16 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts already in the books, the focus is on the next two warm-up games. And right now? The spotlight’s squarely on Lamar Jackson as he finally uplifts the Ravens’ offense.

Lamar Jackson finally changes the tune of the Ravens’ offense

Remember that electric hum before a storm breaks? That buzz in the air telling you something’s about to erupt? That’s the vibe rolling through Owings Mills right now. After weeks of keeping his usual fire on low burn, Lamar Jackson flipped the switch on Sunday. It wasn’t perfect — far from it — but it was the kind of jolt the Ravens’ offense had been waiting for.

Then, in the move-the-ball period, the flow swung between highlight and hiccup. Jackson scrambled, outrunning Odafe Oweh, and found Rashod Bateman for a first down — classic Lamar magic. Moments later, a botched handoff skittered downfield, the quarterback punting it away in visible frustration. He also missed a low throw to Zay Flowers. But here’s the telling part: the sideline saw him double back, talking through the mistakes. That’s the communication grind he’s been leaning into this camp.

Next came the red zone, where drives either cash in or collapse. This time, Jackson orchestrated. “He placed a ball perfectly so cornerback Nate Wiggins, who had wide receiver Zay Flowers covered, couldn’t defend the touchdown pass.” That’s the precision Ravens Flock craves.

Finally, the rhythm set in. Poetry in motion against tight coverage, he hit Flowers again, then Charlie Kolar for another score. No interceptions in the team period (outside of that fumble). And, for the first time in weeks, the offense — led by its MVP maestro — evened the score. The comeback starts inside the 20.