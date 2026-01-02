Ravens’ DeAndre Hopkins Confirms Stance on Retirement With a Message to Lamar Jackson

Media platforms are abuzz with discussions surrounding DeAndre Hopkins’ future with the Baltimore Ravens, and it seems like the wide receiver has a clear picture in mind. Following a season featuring even wins and losses so far, the 33-year-old made his commitment to the sport clear. The verdict also offered a sneak peek into the locker room chatter about Lamar Jackson, as the wide receiver shed light on things that the “outside world doesn’t see.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I definitely want to play. I know I want to play one more year for sure,” DeAndre Hopkins admitted during a conversation with Ryan Mink at The Lounge Podcast. “I love this game. I know I can still beat what teams call their No. 1 DB. You saw it in Week 1. First catch, first touchdown, against one of the highest-paid DBs in the league.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeAndre Hopkins signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens in March 2025. The deal was reported at $5 million (per ESPN) with the potential to reach $6 million through incentives. The veteran wide receiver joined the team ahead of the 2025 season to add experience and production to the Ravens’ offense.

Hopkins made an immediate impact in his first regular-season game with the team. His first catch as a Raven came on his first target, a 29-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter. The score marked Hopkins’ first touchdown of the season and came against Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford, one of the Bills’ top-paid defensive backs.

However, the discussion didn’t end up with just this. The wide receiver also opened up on his thoughts about Lamar Jackson, making it clear that the QB’s “competitive” levels are unmatched and heavily inspiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lamar is a guy who does a lot of stuff to be ready for Sunday. The way he prepares, his mindset, his instinct. He has that killing mentality,” Hopkins added.

This is a developing story….stay tuned for updates!

ADVERTISEMENT